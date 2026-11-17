DJ Khaled revealed he lost 90 pounds after a health scare at an October 2025 performance left him unable to get back on his feet

The 50-year-old told PEOPLE his children were a major motivation, alongside a routine combining Wegovy, golf and walking

Fans and commenters have had a lot to say about the rapper's transformation, with some raising pointed questions

DJ Khaled shared how he lost 41 kg. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

DJ Khaled's dramatic physical transformation has set the internet abuzz after the music mogul opened up about losing 90 pounds following a frightening moment on stage. During an October 2025 performance, Khaled knelt to give thanks — and found himself struggling to stand back up. That moment, he says, changed everything.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 50-year-old producer and DJ said the incident was his wake-up call. His children's well-being also weighed heavily on his decision to overhaul his lifestyle, giving him the drive he needed to commit to the journey.

How DJ Khaled lost 40kg

Khaled credits his roughly 40-kilogram weight loss to what he calls a three-pronged approach:

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"Walk, Golf, and Wegovy."

The routine combines the weight-loss medication Wegovy with regular golf outings and daily walking. It's a relatively simple formula, but the results have clearly been significant.

Beyond the physical shift, he says the change has opened up his wardrobe in ways he hadn't been able to enjoy before. Finding clothes that fit had previously been a challenge, but that frustration is now behind him.

"I'm just way healthier. I've got more energy. I'm more motivated to do everything. I wasn't saying all that when I was bigger," Khaled said.

See the Daily Mail's Instagram post on Khaled's transformation below:

Instagram reacts to DJ Khaled's weight loss

The reveal drew a wide range of reactions online. Some were genuinely supportive, while others weren't shy about landing a few pointed jabs, including accusing him of using Ozempic, something that has been levelled against South African celebrities. Here are some of the comments:

@luismonteiro28 said:

"Now he looks like Adam Sandler."

@heatherkadoura remarked:

"Motivated to do everything but stand up for his people 🇵🇸"

@wabh55 gushed:

"Looking good, DJ. Keep up the good work. The health you save is your own 😍"

@cartasepostais asked:

"Why don't they tell the truth? Ozempic and Mounjaro are not against the law. Just admit you used it."

@traces_palestine mocked:

"Really inspiring how easily you cut things out. Carbs, calories, and your own people.."

DJ Khaled shared how he lost 41 kg. Image: Thaddaeus McAdams / WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Carpo More shares his weight loss journey

DJ Khaled isn't the only celebrity who underwent a massive weight transformation. Briefly News previously reported that Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo, opened up about how he lost 21 kg, dropping from 105 kg to 84 kg.

Carpo shared why he decided to lose weight and shared the methods he has been using.

Source: Briefly News