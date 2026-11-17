Beauty queen Tiyani Makamu explains why she did not cry when she won Miss SA

Makamu's reaction to her win over the weekend drew suspicion online

South Africans comforted the businesswoman and slammed the organisation following her win on Saturday, 14 November 2026

Miss SA 2026: Tiyani Makamu reveals why she was not emotional onscreen. Image: OfficialMissSA

Source: Instagram

Newly crowned Miss South Africa, Tiyani Makamu, recently revealed why she doesn't cry in front of the camera following the announcement that she was the 2026 winner.

South Africans dragged the organisation's new crown when Makamu was crowned on Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Makamu shares in an interview with Sowetan that she made sure she didn't cry in front of the camera.

"I was very smart about it. I never cried onscreen. I always had my waterworks before we had to go on camera for the seven-part series, The Mandate," says Makamu.

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The businesswoman and beauty queen admits she let out a very big cry when her parents got on stage during the finale.

"There was a whole crowd there, and I just let it out," adds Makamu.

The organization trended on social media on Sunday, 15 November 2026, when it announced on its Instagram page that Tiyani Makamu was the 2026 winner.

Social media users comment on her win

@Londeka_Ezzay replied:

"She was not happy; nimphoxile bekunzima noku smile."

@MashMatlad37240 wrote:

"She's beautiful, but the crowd, the dress, that thing on her shoulder what is it? She deserves better as a beautiful queen of South Africa."

@MontshengT98 responded:

"Tiyani did not deserve such an ugly crown. I hope there will be a recrowning ceremony for her with a better crown. Whoever authorised this mess is very evil."

@MichelleTemi4L said:

"Well deserved. Horrible crown!!! I would be mad asf."

Miss SA 2026: Tiyani Makamu reveals why she does not cry onscreen. Image: OfficialMissSA

Source: Instagram

Miss SA's Azana compared to 2025 finalist Luyanda Zuma

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA fans compared beauty queen Makhosazana 'Azana' Masango to 2025 finalist Luyanda Zuma in a viral X video.

Some viewers described Azana as overconfident and dramatic, drawing strong opinions online.

The comparison to Luyanda Zuma, who narrowly missed the Miss SA crown in 2025, has set social media alight.

Source: Briefly News