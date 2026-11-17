Former Jacaranda FM radio personality Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni sparked pregnancy reports following her recent video

A video of Laurie hiding her stomach on social media raised eyebrows over the weekend

Fans of the beauty queen previously came for her defence on social media amid pregnancy rumours

Liesl Laurie's fans defend her amid pregnancy rumours

Source: UGC

Fans of former Miss SA and media personality Liesl Laurie commented on recent rumours that she might be expecting a baby with Dr Musa Mthombeni.

Laurie and Mthombeni recently made headlines when the former YoTV personality was announced as a judge for the 2026 Miss SA finale.

The content creator and beauty queen shared a video on her Instagram account, where she appears to be hiding her stomach throughout the clip.

Social media user PMAfrica previously shared a post of Laurie rubbishing rumours that she's pregnant.

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Laurie's fans defended her pregnancy rumours

@ESLefeb2 said:

"Nako ya teng 99% of people who disrespect her aren't even married, nor married to doctors, and have never been Miss SA, nor left their provinces, let alone the SADC region."

@marcia_breeze replied:

"All this analysis over another man's marriage. How are things going with your marriage and your children? What are you doing with your life while you're busy being an analyst of other people's marriages?"

@NkosanaDM74 reacted:

"You guys really need to get a life. Why are you so into these two's marriage, like you're making a polygamy? Why can't you gain joy peace by minding your own possibly messy business than frequently sticking your nose were they ought not to be? Bhekani indaba zenu, tjerrrr."

A social media user shared with Maphepha Ndaba on Monday, 16 November 2026, that they suspect Laurie is expecting.

A fan of the former Miss SA replied: "Thank you so much for putting this person in their place."

Liesl Laurie's fans defend her amid pregnancy rumours

Source: Instagram

Actress Khanyi Mbau forced to shut down recent pregnancy rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a recent misunderstanding led to rumours going around that actress Khanyi Mbau is preggies.

It even got reported on, and the entertainer had to respond to it or have everyone believe she's expecting for real.

Khanyi shared a snap from the set of her film, Red Room, and fans who haven't seen it yet got hella confused.

Source: Briefly News