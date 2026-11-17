Miss SA organisers spoke out after Tiyani Makamu's crowning sparked fierce mockery on social media over the weekend

Spokesperson Zawadi Dlamini revealed the headpiece, named "Imbokodo," was sourced at short notice from a vendor rather than custom-designed

Miss SA confirmed it is inviting local designers and the public to collaborate on an official new crown for Makamu

Miss South Africa explained where the infamous "Burger King" crown was sourced. Images: official_misssa/ Instagram, Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Miss South Africa organisation has broken its silence after the crown placed on newly crowned Miss SA 2026, Tiyani Makamu, became the talk of social media for all the wrong reasons.

The backlash erupted when pageant organisers opted not to use the well-known Mowana crown, crafted by Nungu Diamonds, and instead placed a different headpiece on Makamu during the ceremony. Online critics were merciless, with many comparing the piece to a cardboard crown one might receive at a Burger King counter.

Who made the "Imbokodo" crown?

Miss SA spokesperson Zawadi Dlamini stepped in to clear the air during an interview on 702, explaining that the headpiece is a temporary piece called "Imbokodo" and was never intended as a permanent or bespoke creation. Rather than being commissioned from a jeweller, the piece was sourced from a vendor at short notice.

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"We engaged with our crown suppliers, who were able to supply us with one for that night," Dlamini said.

He went on to frame the temporary crown as part of a broader statement about the pageant's current direction, saying it was designed to represent the ongoing evolution of both the organisation and its titleholders.

"We are going through a process of metamorphosis which is demonstrated through the ladies' journey. What is important to us is not to create a crown and say it's representative, but a crown that the people themselves have chosen and been able to collaborate with us. What we're doing needs to not only be aesthetically pleasing, but it has to benefit everyone we represent, which is the people," Dlamini explained.

Miss South Africa announced that a crowning ceremony will be held for Tiyani Makamu, during which she will receive a new crown. Image: tiyani_m

Source: Instagram

Public and designers invited to shape the new crown

With the Mowana crown officially set aside, Miss SA has announced plans to open the design process to local creatives and the general public, inviting them to help shape what the next official Miss South Africa crown will look like.

Dlamini confirmed that work on the new piece is already in motion, with the finished design expected to be unveiled within the coming months. Once complete, a dedicated crowning ceremony will be held for Makamu before the conclusion of her reign.

Zawadi Dlamini's interview below.

Claire Mawisa demands justice for Tiyani Makamu

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Claire Mawisa's call for justice for newly-crowned Miss South Africa, Tiyani Makamu.

Mawisa posted a short but powerful message shortly after the Miss SA organisation addressed the backlash surrounding the headpiece Makamu wore on the night of her crowning.

Source: Briefly News