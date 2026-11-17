Sol Phenduka weighed in on the debate over Dr Musa Mthombeni's appointment as a Miss SA 2026 judge

An X user questioned why Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, a former Miss SA winner, was overlooked for the judging panel

Sol's defence of the celebrity doctor sparked a conversation about the direction of the Miss SA pageant

Sol Phenduka defended Dr Musa Mthombeni as Miss SA judge amid online backlash. Image: solphenduka, drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

South African podcaster Sol Phenduka has jumped into the debate surrounding Dr Musa Mthombeni's appointment as a Miss SA 2026 judge, defending the celebrity doctor after social media users questioned why his wife, former Miss SA winner Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, was not chosen instead.

The controversy began in October 2026 when Miss SA officially announced Dr Musa Mthombeni as one of the judges for the pageant. Fans were quick to point out the irony, noting that Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni had not only competed in and won Miss SA but also held far more pageantry expertise than her husband.

X user @AdvKindness put the question plainly on 17 November 2026, writing: "No shade, but why was Dr Musa Mthombeni a Miss SA judge and not his wife, who is an expert on pageantry and has WON Miss SA, actually?"

Sol Phenduka weighs in

Sol Phenduka, who is verified on X under the handle @Solphendukaa, fired back with a response that caught attention. "You know the answer, because he married a Miss SA. Also, have all previous judges been Miss SA before?" he wrote, suggesting that pageantry experience was not a prerequisite for judges and that the criticism had an ulterior motive.

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The backlash against Dr Musa had grown even more intense after old X posts surfaced, showing the former presenter apparently laughing at colourist jokes targeting dark-skinned women. That revelation added fuel to the fire for those who felt his appointment was inappropriate.

Mzansi reacts to the debate

The original question and Sol's reply triggered a wider conversation about what Miss SA stands for today. Here is what netizens had to say:

@ongathembeki:

"Miss SA is no longer a beauty pageant but an intellectual competition."

@BapheDube:

"Lol that should've told us the direction they were headed."

@AfricaPapoZA:

"On a serious note, Motsepes need to create another competition of their own. Everything about this even screams anything but a Miss SA pageant. What's even more disappointing is that you have so many former participants such as Basetsana and Pergi Sue in decision-making."

@_ayanda_sengane:

"I hear this question; that would have made sense."

Sol Phenduka defended Dr Musa Mthombeni as Miss SA Judge. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Claire demands justice

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV presenter Claire Mawisa posted 'justice for Tiyani' on X, throwing her weight behind the new Miss South Africa.

Tiyani Makamu's temporary crown sparked uproar online, with many fans calling it unworthy of the title.

Source: Briefly News