An old video of Shauwn Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo posing with Louis Vuitton luggage worth millions resurfaced on social media

The clip returned to timelines days after a SARS auction of MaMkhize's designer belongings sparked questions about the authenticity of her luxury wardrobe

Netizens scrutinised both MaMkhize and Somizi's designer pieces in the old footage, with several users casting doubt on whether the items were genuine

Shauwn Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo's Louis Vuitton video resurfaced on social media. Images: kwa_mammkhize/ Instagram, somizi/ X

Source: UGC

An old video of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo showing off a mountain of Louis Vuitton luggage is making the rounds again, but fans are not quite as impressed as they once were.

The footage, re-shared on X by popular news page @MDNnewss on Monday, 16 November 2026, under the caption "MaMkhize and Somizi flaunt luxury bags worth millions," shows the flamboyant besties standing side by side, dressed in matching Louis Vuitton T-shirts and boots, surrounded by monogrammed trunks and suitcases from the French fashion house.

Resurfaced clip follows viral SARS auction controversy

When the clip originally circulated in 2024, it ignited debate about conspicuous consumption and the jaw-dropping cost of their travel accessories. Its comeback, however, is being driven by something far more pointed.

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The video returned to timelines just days after a SARS auction of MaMkhize's designer belongings in Mooikloof, Pretoria, went viral over the weekend. The sale was held to help recover a portion of the R129 million she allegedly owes the South African Revenue Service. Footage from the event, which resembled an upmarket flea market stacked with designer heels, sneakers, handbags, and luggage, spread rapidly online.

Adding fuel to the fire, a luxury fashion insider who attended the viewing revealed that several high-end items on the bidding tables appeared to be counterfeit, raising serious questions about the authenticity of MaMkhize's prized wardrobe.

Social media questioned the authenticity of Shauwn Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo's designer wardrobes. Images: kwa_mammkhize/ Instagram, somizi/ X

Source: UGC

Mzansi scrutinises both MaMkhize and Somizi's outfits

With doubts already swirling around MaMkhize's collection, netizens turned a sceptical eye on the resurfaced video, and many extended their suspicions to Somizi's pieces as well.

DRBN_blessers wrote:

"All of this is just fake; just look at the bags. They have no shame."

Phoenix_Nyambz zeroed in on their clothing:

"Those T-shirts they are wearing."

MissZee88091599 added:

"We are not so sure anymore regarding the price list... for both!"

Sodiza_m kept it blunt:

"50% fake."

MshekeShaker weighed in:

"Apparently, some of the ones at the auction are not legit."

Watch the viral video below.

MaMkhize makes cheeky plea to the people she's helped

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Shauwn Mkhize's cheeky plea to the people she has helped over the years.

The socialite and businesswoman noted that since she is facing tough times, it was now her blessees' turn to return the favour and bless her.

Source: Briefly News