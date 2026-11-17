Tyla failed to land a single nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards despite submitting her album APop and several singles across more than 10 categories

The South African star's absence from the Best African Music Performance category is striking, given she won the award in both 2024 and 2026

Nigerian artists dominated the category she previously owned, and their supporters wasted no time in mocking the Water hitmaker over the massive snub

Nigerian social media users mocked Tyla over her Grammy snub. Image: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two-time Grammy winner Tyla has become the subject of relentless social media ridicule after failing to receive a single nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, announced on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The South African pop sensation submitted her album APop and several singles across more than 10 categories, including major general-field categories like Record of the Year and Song of the Year, but was entirely shut out when the Recording Academy revealed its official shortlist.

Nigerian artists take over Tyla's category

The snub stings particularly hard in the Best African Music Performance category, where Tyla has previously reigned supreme. She won the award in 2024 for Water and again in 2026 for Push 2 Start. This time around, the category belongs to Nigerian artists, with Asake, Wizkid, Tems, and Ayra Starr all earning nominations. The full list of nominees is as follows:

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Asake - Gratitude

Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr - Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)

King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni - No Tradition, No Africa

Tems - Big Daddy

Wizkid and Asake - Jogodo

Tyla was snubbed from the Grammy Awards despite submitting songs across more than 10 categories. Image: Pedro Becerra/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian dominance extended to the Best Global Music Album category as well.

Davido - Oriadé

Ayra Starr - Starrgirl

Tems - Love Is A Kingdom

Anitta's - EQUILIBRIVM

Angélique Kidjo - HOPE!!

Nigerians troll Tyla on social media

With their artists sweeping the nominations, Nigerian social media users took the opportunity to have a bit of fun at Tyla's expense on X.

TheDamiForeign trolled:

"Tyla did not get any Grammy nominations this year. Be like her water don finish."

Veeebabiie said:

"She dropped some banger, but it didn't bang."

Divineglory62 speculated:

"I know this has something to do with her disrespecting Rihanna."

mmutd11 wrote:

"No nomination? Omo, somebody should check the water supply."

klassiqtunez claimed:

"Xenophobia attacks from her countryside affected her career."

The chatter is a sharp reversal of fortune for an artist who, just two years ago, became the first solo African female artist to win a Grammy in the Best African Music Performance category. Whether APop finds its footing ahead of the next awards cycle remains to be seen.

Yung Miami mocked over Chanel song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Yung Miami promoting the music video for her new single, Take Me to Chanel.

Rather than praise, the release triggered a wave of ridicule from netizens who felt the track did not live up to the hype surrounding it after accusing Tyla of copying the concept of the song.

Source: Briefly News