A video of a man appearing to be dramatically overcome at what looks like a church revival meeting went viral on X in South Africa

Prince Kaybee weighed in on the clip, joking that South African film studios are missing out on serious stunt talent

X users were quick to mock the theatrics, with some calling out the performance as an obvious act

Prince Kaybee made fun of a man in church. Image: princekaybeesa

Source: Instagram

A video of a man putting on quite the performance at what appears to be a packed church revival has taken social media by storm, and musician Prince Kaybee had a few sharp words about it.

The clip, reshared by X blogger Nkanyezi Khubeka, was filmed indoors at a large, warehouse-style venue with exposed metal roofing, packed with an energetic crowd. In it, a pastor shouts commands at the congregation while a man near the seats appears to be overcome, flailing and being restrained as onlookers react with excitement.

The pastor shouts, "He's called Japanese car!... You think you can control it? You can't; he's trying to put himself up, but the Bongal spirit is dragging him," as the crowd erupts around the struggling man.

Prince Kaybee calls out 'wasted talent'

The theatrics did not go unnoticed by Prince Kaybee, who took to X on 16 November 2026 to roast the whole scene.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

He wrote: "We need stuntmen in South African movies, yet you guys are wasting talent in the churches like this 😐"

His post quickly became the anchor for a broader conversation about faith, gullibility, and what some users saw as a blatant performance dressed up as a spiritual encounter.

Watch the chaotic church moment that got everyone talking:

Netizens react to the viral clip

The reactions were swift and mostly sceptical. Here is what people had to say:

@tebogosebs wrote:

"Lol, I guess the wife at home or even at church is impressed by the husby's hustle; in no time, we'll see them on mojalove claiming the pastor owes them. Our African brothers are exploiting many because we love miracles"

@InjaYeGameVele jabbed:

"Didn't you used to go to a church in Free State o sena Fokol? Kwena Nou 🤣🤣🤣 Fame is a 🤣🤣🤣‼️"

@Global_Anza went political with the take:

"Now it makes sense why ANC has been in power for 32 years. Africans can be gullible at times...yeeer"

@fency007 kept it short and sweet:

"Imagine this with sound effects."

@PhaphamaYevpot added:

"Create a soundtrack, please, with his dance moves."

Prince Kaybee mocks old body

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee mocked his 2023 self in a fitness comparison post.

This prompted X users to question the visible difference and raise concerns about body image.

Source: Briefly News