Ellen DeGeneres filmed an urgent video calling attention to the relocation of two wild baboon troops above Simonstown in Cape Town

The American TV host claimed humane alternatives were rejected, including a privately funded baboon-proof fence

Her post drew mixed reactions, with some fans praising her advocacy while others urged her to get the full facts from SANParks

Ellen DeGeneres weighed in on Cape Town baboons. Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres has taken to Instagram to voice her concern over what she described as a troubling situation unfolding in Cape Town's Simonstown area. In a selfie-style video filmed from what appears to be her home, the former talk show host made a direct and urgent appeal to her followers on Monday, 16 November 2026.

In the clip, DeGeneres said two troops of wild baboons above Simonstown were being captured and placed into a small electrified enclosure permanently, with sterilisation forming part of the management plan. She argued this would effectively wipe out both troops within a single generation and urged her followers to look into the matter.

"Right now above Simonstown in Cape Town, two troops of wild baboons are being captured and put into a small electrified enclosure for life," she said, adding that privately funded baboon-proof fencing had been proposed as an alternative but rejected by the city.

Watch Ellen DeGeneres' appeal for Cape Town's baboons by clicking the link.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

What is actually happening with Cape Town's baboons?

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team, which includes SANParks, CapeNature and the City of Cape Town, says 44 baboons from the Waterfall troop were relocated to the Urban Wildlife Centre at Kogelfontein under the approved Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Action Plan. Officials say the move followed persistent conflict between the animals and residents in the Simonstown urban environment.

The 2.31-hectare facility features riverine areas, indigenous vegetation, rocks, sandy foraging ground, weather shelters, sleeping platforms and access to fresh water and a cooling pond. Authorities say the baboons have been observed playing, foraging and relaxing in their new surroundings. More than 530 free-ranging baboons continue to live across the peninsula, so the relocation does not amount to a wholesale removal of the species from the Cape Peninsula.

Mixed reactions to Ellen DeGeneres' video

The video drew a wide range of responses from Instagram users, with some applauding her willingness to speak up and others pushing back sharply.

@francoise.v_africa wrote:

"I can't thank you enough for doing this post!!!! ❤️"

@mlorentz23 added:

"Thank you, Ellen, for using your voice in support of the baboons ❤️"

@melds_immel urged caution:

"Ellen, please get the facts and contact SANPARKS."

@steveforestg offered a different perspective:

"If you see the horrific injuries that these baboons are getting in the urban areas, you will understand. The SPCA put one out yesterday. The problem is ill-disciplined humans and baboons that have become habituated to the urban lifestyle of easy food."

@ilhamkejbou said:

"You're more concerned about animals in another country now 😂 you need help darling🤣"

@gail.ewing responded:

"Ellen, these animals are a danger. Unfortunately, they can't live in a suburban area."

@warnick.images wrote:

"If you were kinder to humans than baboons, maybe you'd still have your show."

Ellen DeGeneres raised the alarm about the baboons in Cape Town. Image: FOX

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to woman attacked by Cape Town baboons

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman having an unexpected encounter with baboons while returning to her car in Cape Town sparked reactions online.

Social media users expressed amusement and shared their reactions to the unusual scene.

Source: Briefly News