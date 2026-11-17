SK Khoza shared a behind-the-scenes video that has fans speculating about a new show

The clip features top South African stars including Wieseman Mncube and Khabonina

The emotional reunion filmed in what appears to be an office corridor has set Mzansi buzzing

SK Khoza sparked excitement after sharing behind-the-scenes footage featuring actors Wiseman Mncube and Khabonina. Image: SK Khoza, Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina

Source: Facebook

Something big may be brewing. SK Khoza has set tongues wagging after sharing a behind-the-scenes video that appears to hint at an upcoming television project, featuring a cast of some of South Africa's most recognisable on-screen talent.

Who is in the bts video?

The clip features Khoza alongside Wieseman Mncube, Khabonina, and several other well-known South African stars. Shot in a handheld, documentary-style format inside what looks like a hallway or corridor of an office or residential building, the video captures what appears to be a warm, emotional reunion embrace between two people, followed by continued affection between them. The mood throughout is joyful and celebratory, with no on-screen text to offer further context.

Playing softly in the background is a track carrying the lyrics:

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"We live for the weekend, working up the courage. And we pray away, pray away, pray away the pain of not being in alignment with our dreams."

The choice of audio feels intentional, adding a layer of meaning to what is otherwise an unscripted, candid moment between co-stars.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is SK Khoza hinting at?

Khoza has not officially confirmed any new project, but the gathering of such prominent names in one space is hard to ignore. Wieseman Mncube is best known for his breakout role in Isibaya and has since become one of the most in-demand actors in South African television. Khabonina, a veteran actress and dancer, brings considerable star power to whatever production this may be attached to.

Khoza himself remains one of the most talked-about figures in Mzansi entertainment, having built a devoted following through his work on The Queen and beyond. His return to what appears to be an active set has fans eager to find out what he has been quietly working on. The raw, unpolished nature of the footage only adds to the intrigue, feeling less like a promotional teaser and more like an accidental glimpse behind a curtain that was not meant to be pulled back just yet.

What Mzansi said

Usinethembaa commented:

"Seeing someone getting up and the world welcoming him back is amazing. I mean whoever who's having a bad year can get some motivation that it will all get better and all you've lost shall come back multiplied. ❤️ Salute SK!"

Candiey wrote:

"Sk Ngcela ungisendele le video Ku WhatsApp ngifuna ukuyiposta."

MIKE/WEST added:

"Met him on my way from school, he's a very cool guy. ❤️"

SK Khoza joined few eTV shows

SK Khoza made a dramatic return to Mzansi screens as a hitman in e.TV's The Four of Us.

The casting has Papi, played by Dumisani Dlamini, squarely in the crosshairs in a tense new clip.

Source: Briefly News