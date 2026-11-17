Ntando Duma was spotted in Tembisa showing support for her husband during a music video shoot

The music video featured Makhadzi's boyfriend and Sho Madjozi, drawing attention online

Peeps on X are debating whether her husband's music career is 'struggling' or simply passion-driven

Ntando Duma showed support for her husband during a music video shoot in Tembisa. Image: Una Rams

Source: Facebook

Actress Ntando Duma turned heads after she was spotted in Tembisa cheering on her husband during a music video shoot, and the sighting quickly got people talking on X.

The video shoot featured some notable names, with her husband filming alongside Makhadzi's boyfriend and Sho Madjozi. A clip of the outing, shared by X user @ITguruuSA, racked up over 187,000 views by 6:26 PM on 16 November 2026.

Ntando's show of support

What stood out for many was not the debate around his music career, but the fact that Ntando showed up at all. The actress, known for her roles on South African television, was visibly present on set, lending her support to her husband's creative venture.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The clip sparked a wider conversation about the nature of artistic pursuits outside of one's primary profession, and whether township settings should ever be read as a marker of commercial failure. For many fans, the wholesome moment of a wife backing her partner far outweighed the noise around his career prospects.

Watch the video below:

Is it struggle or passion?

The debate that followed centred on whether her husband's involvement in music signals a faltering career or simply a creative hobby. Some users were quick to dismiss the idea that shooting in Tembisa means anything negative about his music ambitions.

@Thabo_TD87 brought some context to the conversation, writing:

"This guy is doing music as a hobby; he has a full-time job as a software engineer, shootout to Una Rams."

@DDT_PM pushed back against the "struggling" narrative from a different angle, noting:

"So performing in thembisa it means one is struggling remember these type of music the target market is in the township..."

@TrueAfrique kept it short and pointed, writing:

"For the first time I hear that a software engineer's career is suffering and this is a beautiful song."

Ntando Duma announced her first book

South African actress and media personality Ntando Duma Rambani revealed she is entering the world of publishing with her first book.

The memoir and parenting guide, co-written with Zibu Sithole, explores her journey from childhood hardship to building a family home.

Source: Briefly News