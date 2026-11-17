Cosy photos of musician TK Nciza and his girlfriend Lala Moreki surfaced on X on 16 November 2026

X user Lihle shared the snaps with the caption 'Love is beautiful,' and the post racked up thousands of views

Not everyone was charmed by the couple, with some netizens weighing in with their unfiltered takes

TK Nciza and his reported girlfriend, Lala Moreki, attracted attention after sharing affectionate pictures together. Image: TK Nciza

Source: Facebook

Mzansi had plenty to say after a set of cosy couple snaps landed on the X timeline. The photos, which show musician TK Nciza alongside his girlfriend Lala Moreki, got people talking almost immediately after they were posted on the evening of 16 November 2026. X user @Cebe_Lihle23 shared the pictures with the warm-hearted caption:

"Tk Nciza and his girlfriend Lala Moreki. Love is beautiful. 🤭"

TK Nciza’s dating history

TK Nciza is a well-known South African music industry figure. At 51, he remains a recognisable name in entertainment circles, and his personal life has consistently drawn public interest.

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TK and Lebo reportedly completed lobola proceedings and were preparing for a December 2023 wedding. However, the relationship ended in 2024. According to a report by ZiMoja, TK allegedly took back a car he had bought for Lebo after their split, while she moved out and the pair deleted each other's pictures from social media. TK declined to discuss his private life at the time.

In May 2026, TK and Nhlanhla were photographed together at a dinner celebrating their son Ciza's achievements. Their appearance together got people wondering whether the former couple could ever reconcile. They were married for almost 15 years before announcing their separation in 2019. There was, however, no confirmation of a romantic reunion.

See post here:

Netizens weigh in on the romance

While some peeps embraced the love-is-love spirit of the original post, not everyone was swept off their feet. The comments section turned into a mix of shade and scepticism.

@LwandleMgudlwa was not impressed, writing:

"Yet another slayqueen entertaining a bored 51-year-old TK so she can eat Ekurhuleni tender money."

@lucia_ngwenya12 kept it short and sharp:

"This will end in tears."

TK Nciza appreciated his son

Music veteran TK Nciza penned an appreciative letter to his son, Ciza, who is following in his footsteps.

Nciza, who was married to Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu, revealed that he was born with a defect.

Source: Briefly News