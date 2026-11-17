Celebrated South African actor Rapulana Seiphemo launched a hands-on filmmaking mentorship under his production company, Serakatuma Productions

The initiative deliberately targets undiscovered youth talent in Rustenburg and surrounding North West communities, often overlooked by the industry

Seiphemo's hands-on mentorship has produced a youth-led short film set to premiere in late November

Rapulana Seiphemo opened a filmmaking mentorship program for youth in Rustenburg. Images: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning actor Rapulana Seiphemo is using his influence behind the camera to invest in the next wave of South African storytellers. Through his production company, Serakatuma Productions, the seasoned screen veteran and Generations star has launched a filmmaking mentorship initiative that is already bearing fruit.

What makes this programme stand out is its location. Rather than anchoring the initiative in Johannesburg or Cape Town, where most of the country's film activity is concentrated, Seiphemo deliberately set his sights on Rustenburg and the surrounding communities in the North West province. He believes the region is brimming with cultural richness and storytelling potential that the industry has long passed over due to limited access and resources.

Inside Serakatuma Productions' mentorship model

Speaking to Daily Sun, Seiphemo made clear that he wanted participants to get their hands dirty rather than sit in a classroom.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"We wanted to create a platform where young people could move beyond simply dreaming about working in film and actually experience what it takes to create a production," he said.

The programme walked participants through every stage of the filmmaking process, from developing a script and planning pre-production all the way through to on-set collaboration and post-production. Seiphemo took an active role throughout, drawing on his own decades of industry experience to push the young creatives beyond their comfort zones.

"My role has also been to share my industry experience, provide guidance where necessary, challenge their thinking and encourage them to take ownership of their responsibilities," he added.

Rapulana Seiphemo launched a filmmaking mentorship program for youth in Rustenburg. Image: rapulanas

Source: Instagram

Youth-led short film Missing set for November premiere

The centrepiece of the mentorship is a coming-of-age short film the participants produced themselves. Titled Missing, the story centres on a farm girl and a boy bound together by a shared search for something greater than themselves. Their unlikely friendship sets off an adventure that carries both characters from the innocence of youth into the deeper questions of adulthood and belonging.

Missing is set to premiere on 30 November 2026. For Seiphemo, the screening represents far more than a film launch. It is proof of what young people are capable of when someone opens the right door at the right time, and a signal that world-class South African stories can emerge from anywhere in the country, not just its major cities.

The announcement comes a year after the former The Queen star established the Serakatuma House of Arts and Culture in Rustenburg, underscoring his ongoing commitment to developing talent in his home province.

Rapulana Seiphemo's coming-of-age film, 'Missing,' is set to premiere on 30 November 2026. Image: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Lee Merritt praises Forest Whitaker's work in South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Forest Whitaker's humanitarian work in South Africa.

Civil Rights lawyer Lee Merritt, who travelled to Mzansi with the Oscar-winning actor, shared photos from the trip and praised Whitaker's dedication to youth empowerment beyond his film career.

Source: Briefly News