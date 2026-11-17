An X user shared comparison photos of Faith Nketsi, claiming they show evidence of a nose job

The post reignited conversations about whether the South African influencer has had cosmetic surgery

Nketsi has repeatedly insisted her body is natural, even pulling up old photos to silence BBL rumours in 2023

Old and new photos of Faith Nketsi sparked rumours of a nose job. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi is back in the headlines after an X user stirred the pot with a side-by-side comparison. On Monday, 16 November 2026, user @realnorma_kay posted two photos of the South African reality TV star and influencer with the caption:

"Faith Nketsi — Before and after a Nose Job," sending social media into a frenzy.

Nketsi, known for her glamorous lifestyle and bold personality, has been a consistent target of body-modification speculation over the years. While past rumours largely centred on a BBL or liposuction, this latest wave of chatter turns attention to her nose.

Nketsi Has Shut Down Surgery Rumours Before

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This is not the first time the star has had to defend herself against claims of going under the knife. Back in 2023, Nketsi fired back after someone alleged she "doesn't want her BBL anymore," insisting her curves have always been natural. She even dusted off throwback pictures of herself as proof.

"My babes, my body is top tier and there's no question there! I know it and I LOVE IT always been since I was 1. AND WILL ALWAYS BE. No surgeon can claim this masterpiece. Ok? OK," she said at the time.

Nketsi has not yet publicly addressed the latest nose job claims circulating from the viral comparison post.

See the post below:

Peeps react to the before-and-after photos

The post drew quick responses from across the platform, with opinions divided:

@RUMBIEPROPERTIE said:

"No way🙅"

@MnisiSthes83635 remarked:

"The new nose looks piggy; septum is deviated"

@flyingMisu argued:

"She was preggy on the first frame."

@alfieEXCEL shared:

"Someone must tell her, she can never be a Kardashian🤧🤧🤧"

One notable point raised by @flyingMisu suggests that the physical differences in the photos could simply be down to pregnancy-related changes rather than surgery, adding a layer of nuance to the debate.

Faith Nketsi was accused of having surgery again. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi’s Cannes holiday swimsuit photos stun

Meanwhile. Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi shared beachside snaps from her Cannes holiday, enjoying some fun in the sun.

The reality TV star and influencer posed in a two-piece swimsuit, showing off her famously snatched figure and tiny waist.

Source: Briefly News