Penny Ntuli opened up about her body transformation, crediting her relationship with actor Mbuso Zulu for the change

The 29-year-old Durban-born radio personality got engaged to Mbuso Zulu in September 2026 and says she's the happiest she's ever been

Despite embracing her new size, Penny revealed she felt bullied by some fans who made nasty comments about her appearance

Penny Ntuli Credits Fiancé Mbuso Zulu for Her Weight Gain: 'He Turned Me Into This Thick Lady'

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Penny Ntuli has clapped back at critics who have been making unsolicited comments about her body, pointing straight to her love life as the reason her figure has changed. Rather than shying away from the conversation, the 29-year-old spoke candidly about why she's gained weight and why she has absolutely no apologies to offer.

The Umlazi, Durban-born former Gagasi FM and Jozi FM DJ told Daily Sun that life is simply good. She got engaged to actor Mbuso Zulu in September 2026 and says the relationship has transformed her in the best possible way. Her man spoils her, stresses her out about nothing, and, according to Penny, the results are written all over her body.

"My man treats me so well that he turned me into this thick lady. I'm such a happy woman with zero stress. The size of my body isn't a mistake; it's a result of my happiness," she said.

Penny Ntuli on Her New Chapter

Beyond love, Penny has also been levelling up professionally. She revealed that she has landed major endorsements and even made the jump into acting. She noted that her body naturally responds to her emotional state, and right now, that state is one of joy.

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Some fans, however, have not been keeping their opinions to themselves. Comments about her weight have ranged from rude to outright hurtful, with some suggesting she looks pregnant. Penny made it clear that while she understands people will always have something to say, that does not make it acceptable behaviour.

Penny Pushes Back Against Body Bullying

She admitted to feeling a sense of being bullied, particularly when people tell her she needs to lose weight. For Penny, the issue is not just personal; it is about where the line between commentary and cruelty falls.

"I feel beautiful. I'm the one who must decide what should happen to my body. I respond to bad opinions not to embarrass people but make it clear that they have no right to choose how I should be looking," she said.

Penny's message is straightforward: she is thriving, she is in love, and her body is a reflection of that happiness. Anyone who has a problem with it, she suggests, is simply not her concern.

Source: Briefly News