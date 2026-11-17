Newly crowned Miss South Africa Tiyani Makamu broke her silence on the crown controversy during her first post-pageant media interviews

The Miss SA Organisation confirmed the headpiece used on crowning night was a placeholder while a new crown is being designed by local artisans

Celebrities including Jessica Nkosi and Claire Mawisa joined fans in calling on the Miss SA Organisation to take accountability

Tiyani Makamu finally revealed why she is currently not wearing her Miss South Africa crown. Images: tiyani_m, official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa Tiyani Makamu has spoken out for the first time since her crowning sparked a firestorm on social media, addressing the now-infamous headpiece that left South Africans - and several prominent public figures - fuming on her behalf.

In her first round of post-pageant interviews, Makamu set the record straight on why she has been appearing in public without a crown, confirming that a proper one is currently being crafted.

"We have a new crown being made by young artisans across the country. The crown, as mentioned by the spokesperson, is a very temporary crown," she said.

The crown that sparked a nation's outrage

The controversy erupted after viewers watching the crowning ceremony noticed that the headpiece placed on Makamu's head looked nothing like the iconic crowns worn by her predecessors, with many South Africans describing it as flimsy and unworthy of the title. Social media users had a field day, with comparisons to a cardboard Burger King crown quickly going viral.

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Miss SA spokesperson Zawadi Dlamini responded to the uproar by confirming the headpiece was a temporary placeholder sourced from a supplier. The organisation is now running a collaborative process that invites both local designers and the public to contribute to the design of the official crown.

Tiyani Makamu explained that she is currently not wearing her Miss South Africa crown as a proper one is being made, describing the one she received as a placeholder. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Makamu keeps her eyes on the bigger picture

Despite receiving an outpouring of public sympathy, Makamu has refused to let the controversy overshadow what the title means to her. She has been widely praised for her measured response, choosing to redirect attention towards the values the platform represents.

"We're very intentional about the message we put across; that it is about the women going through this programme and not necessarily about the material things around it," she explained.

She did, however, acknowledge the emotional weight the crown holds for South Africans, noting the deep cultural significance behind the symbolism.

"We also have an appreciation for South Africa's passion and pride around the symbolism of the crown, of the queen; it just goes down to being intentional about the message we're putting across," she added.

While Makamu has conducted herself with grace throughout the ordeal, many feel it should never have fallen on her shoulders to manage. Celebrities Jessica Nkosi and Claire Mawisa have both publicly voiced their frustration, joining fans in demanding that the Miss South Africa Organisation take accountability and apologise to Makamu for placing her at the centre of avoidable ridicule on what should have been the greatest night of her life.

Watch Tiyani Makamu's interview below.

Miss South Africa reportedly loses apartment and car perks

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into some of the perks the newly crowned Miss South Africa walked away with.

Tiyani Makamu's prize package has no mention of a luxury car or penthouse apartment under the pageant's new ownership, which has fueled even more backlash around the pageant's apparent decline.

Source: Briefly News