England-based artist Donel Mangena sparked a debate online when he received two Grammy nominations

The Zimbabwean-born musician confirmed his nominations on his social media accounts on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Mangena's fans and celebrity friends took to his comment section to congratulate him

Zimbabwean artist Donel reacts to 2 Grammy nominations. Images: DailyNewsZim and OfficialDonel

Source: Twitter

Popular Zimbabwean artist Donel Mangena is nominated for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, following his songwriting and production contributions on two albums.

Mangena beat South African Amapiano star Tyla, who has zero nominations at this year's awards ceremony.

The awards also made headlines this week when it revealed that US-born artist Beyoncé is the first musician to be nominated 100 times.

England-based artist Donel Mangena has once again raised Zimbabwe's flag high, with his songwriting and production contributions featured on two albums nominated for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

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The musician confirmed his nominations on his Instagram account on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

He said: "2X Grammy-nominated. From playing in the soil in Luveve, Zimbabwe, to working with the fellow stars of our generation. To God be the Glory ⭐️🙌🏽."

Social media users congratulate Donel Mangena

@Trevor__Thor responded:

"Well deserved and about time. Donell is super talented."

@MboMahocs wrote:

"Absolutely! I am so proud of him for making his mark."

happithecreator reacted:

"Let's Go!❤️."

itsdrchaii said:

"Let's goo!!!! Well done broski!"

Nigerian musician Ayrastarr replied:

"Congratulations."

Takuralife said:

"It's about time🔥."

mbomahocs responded:

"Bulawayo stand up! Congratulations Donel!"

kvgroyalty said:

"Congratulations 👏🔥🔥🔥🔥

bashtheentertainer wrote:

"I am proud of you, my boy."

Former Scandal! and Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu said:

"Say less🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Zimbabwean artist Donel celebrates 2 Grammy nominations. Image: DailyNewsZim

Source: Twitter

2027 Grammy Best African Music Performance Nominees Shut Out South African Artists

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Recording Academy announced the 2027 Grammy nominees for Best African Music Performance, and no South African artists made the cut.

Tyla, who won the category in both 2024 and 2026, was notably absent despite submitting her track for consideration.

Fans flooded the Grammys' Instagram comments section, with some celebrating their favourite artists while others called out the lack of regional diversity across the continent.

Source: Briefly News