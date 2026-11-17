SARS approached the Johannesburg High Court for a default judgment against Khanyi Mbau over alleged unpaid personal income tax

The original R6.5 million tax bill ballooned to nearly R6.9 million after interest charges and administrative penalties were added

SARS warned Mbau that failure to settle could lead to asset attachment by a sheriff

SARS Takes Khanyi Mbau to Johannesburg High Court Over R6.9 Million Tax Debt

Source: Instagram

Actress and television personality Khanyi Mbau is at the centre of a major tax dispute after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) filed for a default judgment against her in the Johannesburg High Court. The revenue service is pursuing the star over alleged unpaid personal income tax totalling just under R6.9 million.

The debt did not start at that figure. SARS initially sought to recover more than R6.5 million in outstanding tax. That amount climbed to over R6.8 million once approximately R312,000 in interest was applied. A further R31,000 in administrative penalties pushed the total to just shy of R6.9 million.

According to Africa Daily, SARS issued Mbau with a formal letter of demand on 13 October, giving her 10 business days to either settle the outstanding balance or engage with available debt-relief options, such as an instalment payment arrangement or a compromise agreement.

What Happens if Mbau Doesn't Pay?

The revenue service made it clear that ignoring the demand would not make the matter disappear. SARS warned that continued non-compliance could trigger further recovery action, including third-party appointments and civil judgment proceedings. Should a civil judgment be granted, the sheriff of the court would be empowered to attach and sell Mbau's assets to recover the owed amount.

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Buzz Life News, which reported on the matter, noted that the application for default judgment is a civil recovery process and should not be conflated with a criminal charge for tax evasion.

South Africans on X had plenty to say about the development:

@Ekalo25:

"SARS is a weapon against the success of black South African 🇿🇦. When last did SARS witch-hunt White or Chinese 🇨🇳 🤷 living SA?"

@OabileTse6615:

"Stop this SARS until it can tax the billion sector"

@ElemchosMaphara:

"I see this SARS thing, but we need to be asking ourselves who is leaking people's tax affairs?"

@PhumzN3T:

"Wonder if they will auction her to get their money 🤭🤭"

@Palesaprk:

"One by one..."

@Andile_SS:

"They must have dug deeper into the entertainment industry. Abaykhokho intela laba. Bazi ukusiFlexela nje kuphela"

Source: Briefly News