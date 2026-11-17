Uzalo actor Mbuso Zulu, who plays Cash Money on the SABC1 soapie, got engaged to radio personality and actress Penny Ntuli

Zulu served time in prison after receiving a 16-year sentence for armed robbery in 2016, with incarceration forming a pattern across generations of his family

While still behind bars, Zulu founded the Usengashintsha Foundation to encourage behavioural reform among inmates and steer youth away from crime

Inside 'Uzalo' star Mbuso Zulu’s road to redemption. Images: mbuso_zulu35, pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Radio personality and actress Penny Ntuli is engaged to Uzalo star Mbuso Zulu, a man whose path to television fame and love ran through one of life's darkest chapters. The couple went public with their relationship in September 2026, when Zulu proposed during a family gathering in Umlazi, Durban, and a touching video of the moment spread rapidly across social media.

The 34-year-old actor, familiar to SABC1 audiences as Cash Money on the popular soapie, has never attempted to hide the difficult road he travelled to get here.

Mbuso Zulu's prison sentence and family history

In 2016, Zulu was sentenced to 16 years in prison for armed robbery, eventually serving eight years before his release in September 2024. Speaking on Skeem GP's podcast in March 2026, he reflected openly on how his upbringing shaped the choices he made early in life.

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Crime, he revealed, had long cast a shadow over his paternal family. His grandmother served a 10-year sentence for selling drugs, while his father, Mafuku Themba Ncanana, was already serving 15 years for business robberies and cash-in-transit heists at the time of Zulu's birth.

Growing up in a home where drugs and firearms were commonplace, Zulu acknowledged the environment's influence on the direction he initially took.

Turning his story into something bigger

Rather than allowing his circumstances to become his identity, Zulu chose a different path while still behind bars. He founded the Usengashintsha Foundation, a name that translates to "you can still change," specifically to encourage reform among fellow inmates and to guide young people away from criminal lifestyles.

He told Lungelo KM on Engineer Your Life that he accepted his position and decided to use it to help others turn their lives around.

"I accepted it; I had the courage to face my situation. I will appeal, yes, but now there's no turning back. I saw that this might be a great opportunity for me to rectify what happens in prisons using my experience and network."

After his release in 2024, he extended that work into communities by visiting schools to speak candidly about bullying, substance abuse, and the real consequences of crime. He also supported disadvantaged families with basic necessities and school uniforms.

Landing the role of Cash Money on Uzalo in July 2026 gave him a far wider platform to carry that message, using the character to reinforce to young viewers that crime carries a price.

"The intention was to ensure that people leave prison with a positive mindset and ready to face peer pressure. As long as you're committed to positive change, to fixing your mistakes, committed to not spreading the same influence to younger people and tell them the truth about where we went wrong."

Mbuso Zulu’s time in prison helped him turn his life around, and he uses his experience to help others. Image: mbuso_zulu35

Source: Instagram

Penny Ntuli stands by her fiancé

Ntuli has remained a steadfast presence in Zulu's corner since his release, and she has not shied away from addressing public commentary about his past. Her defence of the relationship has been both direct and measured.

"Mbuso is a good person. He made mistakes in the past, but he learnt from them and he's a hard worker," she said.

Since confirming the engagement, the pair have offered fans regular glimpses into their life together online, presenting a relationship built on second chances and mutual loyalty.

Penny Ntuli opens up about her weight gain

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Penny Ntuli's body transformation, which she credits to her relationship with Mbuso Zulu.

Despite often receiving negative remarks about her appearance, the award-winning radio personality noted that she was happy and in love.

Source: Briefly News