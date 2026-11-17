Trevor Noah scored his fifth Grammy nomination for his Netflix special Joy in the Trenches in the Best Comedy Album category

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set for 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Several other African artists, including Davido, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, also earned nominations across multiple categories

Trevor Noah received his fifth Grammy nod. Image: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

South African comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has landed his fifth Grammy nomination, this time for his Netflix special Joy in the Trenches, which earned him a nod in the Best Comedy Album category at the upcoming 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

The ceremony is scheduled for 7 February 2027 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Noah faces fierce competition in his category, with Dave Chappelle nominated for The Unstoppable…, Nikki Glaser for Good Girl, and Wanda Sykes for Legacy, among others.

Trevor Noah's Grammy nomination history

This latest nod marks Noah's fourth time competing in the Best Comedy Album category. His previous nominations in that field were for Son of Patricia in 2020, I Wish You Would in 2024, and Where Was I in 2025. His fifth nomination overall arrived in 2026, when Into The Uncut Grass, the children's book he published in 2023, earned him recognition in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category.

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Joy in the Trenches premiered on Netflix in April 2026, with Noah covering topics ranging from his online feud with US President Donald Trump to navigating happiness during turbulent times, as well as some candid moments shared by his therapist. Despite five Grammy nominations, Noah is yet to win the award. He has, however, become a ceremony institution, having hosted the event for six consecutive years. Reports indicate he will not return as host for the 2027 edition, though the Recording Academy has not yet named a replacement.

Other African artists up for Grammy Awards

Noah is far from alone in representing the continent at the 2027 ceremony. In the Best Global Music Album category, Nigerian superstar Davido earned a nomination for Oriadé, alongside fellow Nigerians Ayra Starr, nominated for Starrgirl, and Tems, recognised for Love Is A Kingdom. Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo's album HOPE!! and Brazilian artist Anitta's EQUILIBRIVM round out the category.

Angélique Kidjo also appears in the Best Global Music Performance category for Bando [Orchestral], a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Quavo, while Burna Boy received a nod for Dai Dai, his joint effort with Colombian superstar Shakira.

The Best African Music Performance category showcases further continental talent, with Asake nominated for Gratitude, Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr recognised for their collaboration Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), and Ghanaian musicians King Ayisoba and Rocky Dawuni earning a nomination for No Tradition, No Africa.

Trevor Noah was nominated for a 2027 Grammy Award. Image: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah gives Grammy Awards bts

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah shared behind-the-scenes content as the host for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Noah held it down for a record six years, but the show on 1 February 2026 was his last.

Source: Briefly News