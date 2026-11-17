Pastor P opened up about being required to pay lobola for both Innocent and her twin sister, Millicent on the same day

The revelation came via the couple's YouTube podcast, Married to Twins, which has been gaining traction online

Fans flooded the comments with questions and reactions after learning about the unusual lobola arrangement

Innocent Sadiki's husband surprised fans after revealing that he also paid lobola for the actress's twin sister. Image: Innocent Sadiki, Pastor P

Source: Facebook

Pontsho Sadiki, the husband of Skeem Saam actress Innocent Sadiki, has shared a surprising detail about the couple's lobola negotiations: the family required him to pay for Innocent's twin sister, Millicent, on the very same day.

Innocent, who plays Sthoko Seakamela on the popular SABC1 soapie, is one half of a well-known identical twin duo. Her sister Millicent is equally prominent, and it appears their family treated the two as a package deal when it came to customary marriage negotiations.

Pastor P's lobola revelation

Pontsho, who goes by Pastor P, shared the story on Facebook while promoting the couple's YouTube podcast, Married to Twins. He wrote, adding that because Pontsho did the same, Innocent is now Innocent Sadiki Mashile:

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"The day we paid lobola, they made us pay for Millicent as well, so she can call herself Millicent Mashile Sadiki."

What makes the arrangement even more intriguing is that Millicent appears to have married into the same family, with both twins now sharing hyphenated surnames. Pastor P did not elaborate on whether the two lobola ceremonies were held simultaneously or whether the families had agreed to the arrangement beforehand. The Married to Twins podcast is available on YouTube, and based on the comments, fans are already clamouring for more episodes and a faster upload schedule.

See post here:

Fans react to the podcast and the lobola story

The post quickly drew attention, with many followers expressing both curiosity and entertainment at the unusual family dynamic. Several fans said they had watched the podcast and were thoroughly enjoying it.

Nhlanhlehle Tholakele Waka Sibiya joked:

"The confusion I would experience here when they say, ‘ Show us who you came for."

Tintswalo Mabasa wrote:

"I watched and love them, but they are short bathong!"

Ausi Thato asked:

"Are they married to brothers?"

Chinky Nesane showed support, writing: "

We are enjoying pastor P; keep them coming. #Madikis"

Kamogelo Msiza said the content was not enough:

"One episode a week is not enough, just saying."

Itu Twyza Mphula was left puzzled about the timeline:

"Khanthe, who married who first, guys? I thought Inno got married first."

Livhuwani Ravele could not hold back laughter:

"Vhafunzi, as for 'Madiki's' ndo sea."

Machoaneng Tiisetso gushed:

"I love that show; I learn a lot from you guys."

Mzansi applauded Vele Manenzhe’s acting skills

Loyal Skeem Saam viewers took to X to share their views on Vele Manenzhe's portrayal of Evelyn Maswahla.

A clip posted on X on 21 October 2026 showing Manenzhe in character reignited the conversation about her talent.

Source: Briefly News