Barack Obama appeared unexpectedly on IShowSpeed's live stream on 16 November 2026, sending the internet into a frenzy

The two are collaborating on The Eyes of Ghana , a documentary about preserving rare footage from Ghana's independence era

Obama and Michelle's production company Higher Ground joined the project as executive producers alongside IShowSpeed

Barack Obama Makes Surprise Appearance on IShowSpeed's Livestream for Ghana Documentary

Source: Getty Images

Barack Obama just crashed IShowSpeed's livestream and the internet completely lost it. The former US president made a surprise appearance on the American streamer's live video call on 16 November 2026, sending fans into a frenzy over their unlikely collaboration.

The clip, shared on Instagram, shows a screen recording of a group video call featuring tiles labelled "Speed," "Barack Obama," "Ben & Nana," "Chris Hesse/Yaw Amponsah Apenteng," and "Ethan Lewis," all within a TMZ-branded news segment. Set against a wood-panelled home office backdrop, the moment had an excited, celebratory energy that was impossible to miss.

IShowSpeed's role in the eyes of Ghana

The reason for the call? A documentary called The Eyes of Ghana. IShowSpeed has come on board as a producer of the film, which centres on 93-year-old cinematographer Chris Hesse and his mission to safeguard more than 1,000 historical films tied to African liberation movements. The project focuses on preserving rare footage from Ghana's independence era, a story with deep cultural and historical significance.

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Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, joined the film as executive producers, adding serious weight to the project. The partnership between the Obamas and one of the internet's most energetic streamers has drawn both excitement and scepticism online.

In the clip, an elated IShowSpeed can be heard saying, "Oh my god, I just joined a meeting live on stream. Even Barack Obama was on it. I gotta do a backflip. You know why? Because I feel good."

Fans react to the unexpected collab

The video set comment sections ablaze, with fans split between celebrating Obama's involvement and ribbing Speed for his over-the-top reaction.

@mattykevs wrote: "Bro started barking 😂🦊"

@driedcacti had thoughts on Obama himself: "the last real president we ever had"

@watchnyallwatchme reminded everyone of the protocol: "Uhm That's President Barack Obama! Put some respect on his name"

@briandawe echoed the sentiment: "Gotta call him Mr President come on"

@samarthsingh4289 joked: "Bro's barking to strongest ex President 😂"

@shoneecoleman brought the competitive energy: "And blueface had the audacity to say he bigger than ishow 😂😂😂😂😂😂 boy plz never"

@russenterprise43 noted the contrast with other streamers: "Yet Logan Paul is friends with Trump smh"

See the viral clip on Instagram below:

Source: Briefly News