"I Thought It's Cat Matlala": Fans React to Vusi Nova's Latest Video
- Vusi Nova shared a video promoting his Here to Stay Tour's Gqeberha leg, set for Sunday, 22 November
- Fans flooded the comments section with excitement and humour after the clip went up on Instagram
- One fan hilariously mistook Vusi Nova for someone else entirely, and the comment quickly caught everyone's attention
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Vusi Nova got Mzansi buzzing after posting a promotional video for his upcoming Gqeberha show, with fans losing it in the comments, including one person who was convinced they were looking at someone else entirely.
The singer took to his Instagram account, @vusinova1, to remind fans in the Eastern Cape that tickets for the Gqeberha leg of his Here to Stay Tour were still available. The show is scheduled for Sunday, 22 November, with tickets on sale via Webtickets.
"Siyakubona awukathengi a ticket for the Here to Stay Tour Gqeberha leg. Tickets are available @webtickets, and I can't wait to see you this Sunday 22Nov. See you soon, GQ. Let's go!!!!!"
Tiyani Makamu wins Miss SA 2026; Mzansi is unimpressed with the cape and crown: "Is she Harry Porter?"
Why is Cat Matlala arrested?
South African businessman and alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was arrested and remains in police custody due to his involvement in multiple high-profile criminal cases, primarily centred around attempted murder, tender fraud, and corruption
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Watch the video below:
Fans buzz over the Gqeberha show
The post quickly drew a wave of reactions from fans who were either scrambling to grab tickets or laughing their way through the comments. The energy was clearly contagious.
@nontle_moo2 wrote:
"Can't wait to see you. 🔥😍"
@maredithabo said:
"Xolo, let me go buy now!! 😂"
@media95_gomezqontrol joked:
"Our own Usherr. 😂"
@zeeellicious asked:
"Is there any chance you'll be coming to EL."
@cya_2nzee said:
"Sipha! Next time may they please include the venue sitting on the website? I hope I got good seats. 🤦🏽♀️"
@smb_director23 had everyone in stitches with:
"You know what… I'll remain bald.😂"
Amid all the excitement, one comment stood out above the rest. @anitasoniajekeqa wrote:
"Hai marn Vusi, I thought you Kat Matlala; you guys are looking good. 🔥🔥🔥"
Jackie Phamotse called out Cat Matlala
Author Jackie Phamotse contradicted Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 11 November 2026.
Matlala admitted that kidnapping victim Jerry Boshoga visited his home multiple times but denied any knowledge of the kidnapping.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is an Entertainment Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over 8 years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za