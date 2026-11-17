X user ChrisExcel shared a post claiming Sizwe Dhlomo wore a R4 million Patek Philippe watch on a casual day

The flex came shortly after Dhlomo was spotted in a luxury timepiece at Anele Mdoda's wedding

Netizens flooded the comments with hilarious and disbelieving reactions to the price tag

Sizwe Dhlomo's luxury watch sparked reactions after R4 million claim. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo is living his best life, and the internet has a lot to say about it. A post by X user @ChrisExcel102 on Monday, 16 November 2026, put the radio personality's wrist on blast, claiming he was spotted wearing a R4 million watch on what appeared to be an ordinary day out.

The watch in question is a Patek Philippe Calatrava Travel Time (Ref. 5224R-001), an 18-karat rose gold timepiece featuring an annual calendar, moon phases, a 24-hour display, and a self-winding mechanism with a 40mm case. It is undeniably a serious piece of horology. However, market trackers like WatchCharts place the fair market value at roughly $43,000 and $46,000 USD, which translates to approximately R735,000 to R780,000 according to the exchange rates at the time of writing. On platforms like Chrono24 South Africa, unworn and pre-owned listings typically sit between R766,000 and R940,000, making the R4 million figure circulating on social media a significant exaggeration.

Sizwe Dhlomo watch game after Anele Mdoda's wedding

The renewed attention on Dhlomo's watch collection comes after he was photographed at Anele Mdoda's wedding, where eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the timepiece on his wrist, estimated to be worth between R1.35 million and R1.45 million. The images sparked a wave of admiration and envy, cementing his reputation as one of Mzansi's most style-conscious celebrities when it comes to accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

ChrisExcel's post leaned into that narrative, captioning the image with:

"Dinangwe wearing a R4 million watch🕐on a random day and he gets compared to small boys..😭😭😭"

Netizens react to the pricey timepiece

The post got South African social media users talking, with many cracking jokes about what they expect from a watch that costs as much as a house.

@StraightupGal wrote:

"If I buy a 4 million rand watch, it better tell me the exact time and date that Jesus is coming...hao ngeke."

@manandotrs kept it real:

"Oksalayo when it's 13:00 on my R80 MrP watch, nakuye kunjalo.🤧"

@Dbanj25 had someone else in mind:

"I hope MySol does not see this one because he will want to buy 10 of them.🤞🏾"

@Sunflowerreal could only dream:

"In my next life I wanna be rich yhooh it seems very nice🥹"

@Cliff_Hadji raised an eyebrow:

"When you are rich, you can get away with a meticulously manufactured fake piece on your wrist. No one will know... I am not saying this one is not genuine."

@Rombeguru was blunt:

"If it's not telling me my last day on the calendar, it's a scam 4m😳"

Sizwe Dhlomo's luxury watch sparked reactions after R4 million claim. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

MySol flaunts R6.5 million watch in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mining tycoon Solomon Soka Madibela, known as MySol, flexed a Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch on X.

The Wayde van Niekerk edition originally retailed for around R3.25 million but fetches far more on the secondary market.

Source: Briefly News