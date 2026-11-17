Sizwe Dhlomo’s R1.4 Million Watch Gets Mzansi Talking: “It Better Tell Me When Jesus Is Coming”
- X user ChrisExcel shared a post claiming Sizwe Dhlomo wore a R4 million Patek Philippe watch on a casual day
- The flex came shortly after Dhlomo was spotted in a luxury timepiece at Anele Mdoda's wedding
- Netizens flooded the comments with hilarious and disbelieving reactions to the price tag
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Sizwe Dhlomo is living his best life, and the internet has a lot to say about it. A post by X user @ChrisExcel102 on Monday, 16 November 2026, put the radio personality's wrist on blast, claiming he was spotted wearing a R4 million watch on what appeared to be an ordinary day out.
The watch in question is a Patek Philippe Calatrava Travel Time (Ref. 5224R-001), an 18-karat rose gold timepiece featuring an annual calendar, moon phases, a 24-hour display, and a self-winding mechanism with a 40mm case. It is undeniably a serious piece of horology. However, market trackers like WatchCharts place the fair market value at roughly $43,000 and $46,000 USD, which translates to approximately R735,000 to R780,000 according to the exchange rates at the time of writing. On platforms like Chrono24 South Africa, unworn and pre-owned listings typically sit between R766,000 and R940,000, making the R4 million figure circulating on social media a significant exaggeration.
Sizwe Dhlomo watch game after Anele Mdoda's wedding
The renewed attention on Dhlomo's watch collection comes after he was photographed at Anele Mdoda's wedding, where eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the timepiece on his wrist, estimated to be worth between R1.35 million and R1.45 million. The images sparked a wave of admiration and envy, cementing his reputation as one of Mzansi's most style-conscious celebrities when it comes to accessories.
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ChrisExcel's post leaned into that narrative, captioning the image with:
"Dinangwe wearing a R4 million watch🕐on a random day and he gets compared to small boys..😭😭😭"
Netizens react to the pricey timepiece
The post got South African social media users talking, with many cracking jokes about what they expect from a watch that costs as much as a house.
@StraightupGal wrote:
"If I buy a 4 million rand watch, it better tell me the exact time and date that Jesus is coming...hao ngeke."
@manandotrs kept it real:
"Oksalayo when it's 13:00 on my R80 MrP watch, nakuye kunjalo.🤧"
@Dbanj25 had someone else in mind:
"I hope MySol does not see this one because he will want to buy 10 of them.🤞🏾"
@Sunflowerreal could only dream:
"In my next life I wanna be rich yhooh it seems very nice🥹"
@Cliff_Hadji raised an eyebrow:
"When you are rich, you can get away with a meticulously manufactured fake piece on your wrist. No one will know... I am not saying this one is not genuine."
@Rombeguru was blunt:
"If it's not telling me my last day on the calendar, it's a scam 4m😳"
MySol flaunts R6.5 million watch in viral video
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mining tycoon Solomon Soka Madibela, known as MySol, flexed a Richard Mille RM 67-02 watch on X.
The Wayde van Niekerk edition originally retailed for around R3.25 million but fetches far more on the secondary market.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za