ProVerb revealed he chose to pay his children's school fees over investing hundreds of thousands into his music career

Cassper Nyovest backed ProVerb's sentiments, calling out hip-hop heads who prioritise online validation over business success

Shadaya Knight accused Cassper of making ProVerb's story about himself, triggering a fiery back-and-forth online

Cassper Nyovest traded insults with Shadaya Knight. Images: casspernyovest, ProVerbMusic, Shadaya_Knight

Source: Twitter

A candid admission from veteran broadcaster ProVerb about why he walked away from rap has set off an unexpected online feud between Cassper Nyovest and controversial commentator Shadaya Knight.

ProVerb, the former Idols SA host and longtime voice in South African hip hop, got candid about the financial realities that forced him out of the music industry. He described a moment where he had to choose between pouring hundreds of thousands of rands into his music career or covering his children's school fees. His family came first.

"That day was the crossroads; that day, I decided that I would pay for my kids' school fees and I haven't been there since," ProVerb shared.

He also pushed back against hip hop heads who view his exit as a betrayal of the culture, pointing out bluntly that a Facebook "like" cannot put food on the table or keep children in school.

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The MBA graduate joked that spitting bars and dropping punchlines will neither feed his kids nor cover his taxes with SARS.

Cassper and Shadaya's war of words

The interview clearly resonated with Cassper Nyovest, who took to social media to amplify the sentiment. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker turned his frustration towards fans who place peer validation above financial achievement in the arts.

"Lol… What kills me the most is that Hip Hop heads think that their approval or how much they rate you as an artist weighs more than what you have made from your art. I spend all the time and money investing in what I do, and you think I should be more concerned about props?" Cassper wrote.

That post drew Shadaya Knight into the conversation, and not in a supportive way. Shadaya accused Cassper of hijacking ProVerb's personal story and making it a platform for his own insecurities.

"You've just proven why education is important. Proverb is talking about his experiences, but somehow the insecurity in you, you made it about yourself," Shadaya wrote.

Cassper Nyovest fired back after Shadaya Knight accused him of being insecure. Images: casspernyovest, Shadaya_Knight

Source: Twitter

Cassper wasn't about to absorb that quietly. He hit back hard, challenging Shadaya's reading comprehension and accusing him of envy.

"I think you're the one who needs school cause when did I say Proverb is talking about me or that I disagree with him? If anything, I'm adding onto exactly what he's saying. Hahaha, the envy y'all have for me is going to kill you one day, I swear. Y'all need to take pills. DELETE THIS!"

The exchange highlights the ongoing tension between artistic credibility and commercial success in South African hip-hop, a debate that ProVerb's honesty clearly reignited.

See the viral clash below.

Cassper Nyovest addresses Jagaermaister discontinuation hoax

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Cassper Nyovest's reaction to a hoax claiming that Jagaermaister was being discontinued.

The Tito Mboweni rapper noted that if that ever happened, it would amplify his alcohol sales.

Source: Briefly News