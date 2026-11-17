Sol Phenduka shared a post on X about his gardener arriving at work in an Amiri outfit, sparking laughs online

The radio personality joked that the gardener may have crossed paths with Amapiano artists at the same shop

X users jumped into the comments with their own takes on the gardener's fashion-forward appearance

Sol Phenduka weighed in after a gardener was spotted wearing luxury Amiri clothing, sparking debate about his salary. Image: Sol Phenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and radio host Sol Phenduka had Mzansi cracking up after he took to X to share the unexpected sight of his gardener arriving at work in what appeared to be an Amiri outfit. The radio personality could barely contain himself, and his followers were quick to run with the joke.

Sol Phenduka's gardener dressed to impress

Posting on his X account @Solphendukaa on 16 November 2026, Phenduka shared his bemusement at the fashion choice, writing:

"Wow! My garden guy showed up to work wearing Amiri today. I should've asked him which Amapiano artists he's bumped into at the shop where he buys his clothes. 😅"

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The sly reference to Amapiano artists and a shared "shop" was a not-so-subtle nudge at the idea that the clothing in question might not be the genuine article. Amiri is a high-end American luxury streetwear brand, and its pieces typically carry a price tag well out of reach of most. The implication that the gardener and certain musicians could be shopping at the same spot drew plenty of knowing laughs.

See post here:

X reacts to the viral post

The post quickly gained traction online, with X users piling on with their own commentary. Here are some of the reactions:

@bongani_sono:

"I'm sure he bumped into her. 😭😭😭"

@Da1stCollyMo:

"Gucci Amiri...2 Birds with 1 brick."

@nceba_p:

"Eh…hide your wives, he seems to mean business, ngath uzok'shaya ngestina…"

@King_Boiza asked:

I"s he documented? 😩😩"

@Solphendukaa responded:

"He is South African."

Sol Phenduka reacted to Andrew Strauss

Sol Phenduka joined the conversation after a post about South African-born cricketers who never played for the country went viral on X.

Andrew Strauss, the former England cricket captain, was revealed as one of the notable South Africans who represented another nation.

Source: Briefly News