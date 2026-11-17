Radio personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, Buzza James, recently opened up about their relationship following their Netflix series

The married pair previously shared that they've been friends since they were teens

South Africans responded to their recent interview on 947

Buzza James took care of Anele when she wasn't dating him. Images: Zinthathu

Source: Instagram

Businessman and media personality Buzza James recently stunned South Africans when he opened up about his friendship with Anele Mdoda, while they were not an item.

This comes after Mdoda shared that the pair previously broke up before their recent wedding.

Mdoda's sister Zamalisa also recently shocked social media users when she revealed that the pair did not sign a prenup.

In an interview with 947 on Monday, 16 November 2026, the popular lawyer shared that he used to take care of Anele while she was still dating other people.

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James said in the interview that he would go over to Mdoda's house and braai for her while she had guests, even her boyfriend.

The radio station shared a video of Mdoda and her husband on its Instagram page.

South Africans respond to their interview

Mpumi Improve said:

"He sounds like a down-to-earth, very humble guy 😍."

TallBlessingNyc responded:

"Thank you, Anele and Buzza, for making us believe in true love again. 👏❤️❤️."

Nadakums reacted:

"He softens her so beautifully 😍….Yi gone girl sana uAnele and we love it❤️."

Inno Mangz replied:

"It's the one they tell you not to worry about; they are just a childhood friend. Booom, they are married 😂."

Collus Charuka said:

"This guy is being told what to say."

Hlakie wrote:

"I watched all 4 in one night, felt like I attended the wedding 😂❤️🔥."

Buzza James says he took care of Anele when she was with other dating him. Images: Zinthatu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James Reveal Their First Christmas Plans as a Married Couple

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for a cosy IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple.

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives.

Netizens gushed over the couple's chemistry and Buzza's comments about how women in his family are valued.

Source: Briefly News