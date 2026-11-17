Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane appeared on SABC News on Friday, 13 November 2026, for a lighthearted studio chat with host Leanne Manas

Kabelo dropped a surprising fact about the Springbok jersey that left Leanne — and many viewers — completely stunned

Leanne Manas shared the clip on Instagram on Saturday, 14 November 2026, and it quickly got fans talking

Kabelo Mabalane left Leanne Manas stunned after revealing a lesser-known fact about the Springbok jersey. Image: kabelomabalane, leannemanas

Source: Instagram

Not everyone knows everything about the Springbok jersey, and Leanne Manas is now proof of that. During a desk-based chat on SABC News on Friday, 13 November 2026, kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane casually dropped a rugby fact that left the veteran broadcaster completely gobsmacked — and apparently, she is not the only one.

The Springbok jersey secret

Mid-conversation, Manas asked her cameraman to zoom in on a Springbok jersey that was on set, eager to show viewers what Kabelo had just told her off-camera. The close-up revealed that the official players' jersey reads "Springbok" — without the "S" — while the version that reads "Springboks" is actually the supporters' jersey.

"I was today years old when you just taught me something," Manas told Kabelo, visibly delighted by the revelation.

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Manas shared the clip on Instagram on Saturday, 14 November 2026, and it did not take long for fans and rugby lovers to pile on with their own reactions.

Watch the video by clicking the link.

Fans react to the Springbok fun fact

The comment section was full of people who were just as surprised as Manas, alongside those who found the moment thoroughly entertaining. Here is what some had to say:

@kat_levi98 added their own twist to the fun:

"Even the Bafana Bafana player's edition says 'Mfana Mfana'👀🔥"

@thanyanir_ gave Kabelo a nod:

"That's what paying school fees at St. Stithians gets you; his dad did a great job."

@jenniferbala related to Leanne's reaction:

"You are not alone, Sis. You were now yesterday years old, and I am today years old.😂😂😂"

@lavaconda admitted to a brief scare:

"I got nervous for a second. I thought she was about to say that the one with an 'S' is fake😅🤣🙈"

@lau.053 said:

"Learnt this about a month ago and mind blown away😂like what?!?"

@naphtaly_the_romantic shared their own version of the discovery:

"I only realised that the player's jersey is written ' Springbok', but I didn't know the one written ' Springboks' is the supporters ' jersey."

@lebomasunyane appreciated how Kabelo delivered the lesson:

"The way he said 'is a supporter's jersey', you hear he is cut from a different cloth of educators."

Even a rugby fan from across the ocean weighed in. @stephen_d_mtb wrote:

"As a Kiwi, we also didn't know. And as much as I love die Bokke, the all blacks are gonna smash youse next season."

Leanne Manas learnt a surprising Springbok jersey secret from Kabelo Mabalane. Image: leannemanas, kabelomabalane

Source: Instagram

Kabelo Mabalane celebrates sobriety milestone

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kabelo Mabalane marked 24 years of sobriety with a new music release that carries deep personal meaning.

Kabelo began his recovery in 2002 after a four-day drug binge landed him in hospital, before he checked into rehabilitation.

Source: Briefly News