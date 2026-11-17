Boom Shaka announced on Monday, 16 November 2026, that they will open for Sean Paul at SunBet Arena in Pretoria

The legendary kwaito group has previously shared stages with dancehall giants Shaggy and Shabba Ranks

Thembi Seete revealed the group plans to pull out all the stops for the dancehall-themed show on 4 December

Boom Shaka to Open for Sean Paul at SunBet Arena in Pretoria in December 2026

Source: Instagram

Boom Shaka is heading back to a major stage, and this time they're bringing decades of kwaito fire to a dancehall party. The iconic South African group confirmed on Monday, 16 November 2026, that they will serve as opening act for Grammy-winning Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 4 December 2026.

The group shared the news on Instagram, writing: "Boom Shaka family, we've got exciting news! We're opening for Sean Paul at SunBet Arena! We can't wait to hit that stage and share this moment with you. Come ready to sing, dance and bring the energy!"

The surviving members of the legendary group, Thembi Seete, Junior Sekhela and Theo Nhlengethwa, are gearing up to deliver a performance that taps deep into their back catalogue. This isn't the first time Boom Shaka has shared a bill with dancehall royalty. The group previously opened for both Shaggy and Shabba Ranks, giving them a solid foundation for this kind of stage energy.

Thembi Seete on the Sean Paul Show

Speaking to Tshisalive, Seete opened up about what fans can expect from the set. "Some shows restrict you because you have to design a show according to the theme, so this one being dancehall, we are going to take out everything we've been packing in our closets. People want to hear the songs they love, so they'll get them with a little spice," she said.

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The group's excitement is clearly genuine, with Seete adding that they have always loved Sean Paul, making this pairing feel like a natural fit rather than just a booking.

Sean Paul's South African Tour

Sean Paul's December 2026 South African tour spans three cities. While Boom Shaka holds it down in Pretoria, amapiano powerhouse duo the Scorpion Kings, made up of DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, are set to share the stage with Sean Paul at GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town.

The Pretoria date at SunBet Arena on 4 December promises a collision of sounds and eras, with Boom Shaka's kwaito roots meeting Sean Paul's signature dancehall flavour in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated live shows of the summer season.

Source: Briefly News