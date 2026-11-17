A witness at the Anele Tembe inquest testified that those present at the Pepperclub Hotel deliberately misled AKA about his fiancée's fate

The unnamed associate revealed the group physically stopped Forbes from going downstairs, fearing his reaction and media exposure

Cross-examination raised fresh questions about who made emergency calls, while disputed claims linked to a 2020 Durban incident resurfaced

A witness claims AKA was told Anele Tembe was still alive after her fall. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Shocking new testimony has rocked the inquest into the death of Anele Tembe, with a close associate of the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes revealing that those present at the scene actively concealed the truth from him in the minutes after her death.

The unnamed witness took the stand on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, recounting the frantic and emotionally charged scenes that unfolded at Cape Town's Pepperclub Hotel after Tembe fell from the 10th floor on 11 April 2021.

Witness reveals Forbes was lied to about Tembe

Newsroom reports that, according to the associate, a collective decision was made among the group to keep Forbes from learning that Tembe had already died. The witness admitted to personally telling the Fela in Versace hitmaker that she was still alive and breathing, even though he knew at the time that she had succumbed to her injuries.

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The reasoning, he testified, was two-fold: to prevent Forbes from spiralling emotionally and to shield him from the media, who had already started congregating outside the hotel. The group also physically blocked Forbes from heading downstairs to where Tembe was.

A witness claims AKA was lied to about his fiancée's condition to avoid an emotional reaction and to shield him from the media. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Emergency response and severe emotional distress claims questioned

Under cross-examination, the witness struggled to provide a clear account of the emergency response. He could not satisfactorily explain who had placed the call to emergency services or notified Tembe's family about what had happened.

The associate also alleged during his testimony that Tembe had, on a couple of prior occasions, made threats to harm herself, pointing to a 2020 incident at a Durban hotel as one example.

The Tembe family has consistently rejected the narrative surrounding Anele's passing, and their legal team continues to push for full accountability through the inquest process.

The inquest continues.

The inquest into Anele Tembe's 2021 death is still ongoing, with witnesses recounting the events surrounding her death. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Forensic pathologist testifies in Anele Tembe inquest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into a forensic pathologist who testified in the ongoing inquest into Anele Tembe's 2021 death.

The pathologist identified injuries on the front of Tembe's neck, and their findings ignited a firestorm of reactions online.

Source: Briefly News