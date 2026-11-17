Nota Baloyi shared a rare positive comment about Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida after photos of the pair on a Seychelles holiday surfaced online

The vacation pics reignited long-running speculation that the two have quietly been in a relationship since 2022

Fans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, from shock at Nota's praise to questions about Maps' past rumoured romances

Nota Baloyi weighed in on Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida’s baecation snaps. Image: mmaponyane, lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is not known for handing out compliments easily, so when the outspoken podcaster and former music executive dropped a glowing comment about Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, the internet took notice immediately.

Baloyi reacted to a post by X user @busiwe_bubu, which read:

"Maps Maponyane is enjoying a vacation in Seychelles with his wife, Shudufhadzo Musida."

Nota's response was brief but enthusiastic:

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"She's worthy of a great man like him… Role models!"

See the post below:

Maps and Shudu's low-key romance

The pair's connection first caught public attention back in 2022, when both were signed as brand ambassadors for property development group Tricolt and began popping up together in campaign material. From there, fans spotted them at events showing mutual support and trading flirtatious comments under each other's Instagram posts.

By 2026, the whispers had become impossible to ignore. Photos of what fans described as a baecation in the Seychelles circulated widely, and the two were also spotted walking a red carpet together. Despite all of this, neither Maps nor Shudu has ever publicly confirmed they are an item.

Maps, the son of Bafana Bafana legend Marks Maponyane, has built a reputation for keeping his love life tightly under wraps. He has previously been linked to actress Nomzamo Mbatha, actress and media personality Boity Thulo, and influencer Nadia Jaftha, but reportedly avoided confirming any of those relationships, often referring to the women in his life as a "buddy" or "bestie."

Mzansi reacts to Nota's rare praise

Netizens were quick to weigh in, with several more surprised by Nota's tone than by the couple themselves.

@papi_pancakes asked:

"Did Nota just say something positive?"

@Lambo_gal said:

"Positive comment from Nota🫣"

@ashseraka questioned:

"Unlike who ???? I know you have a name .🤣🤣"

@bvobvo428921 disagreed:

"Nah, stop capping; Shudu deserves better. Maps has been with everybody in the industry; he has high mileage, and he is not even rich, just a pretty boy."

@sillycorn89 queried:

"What happened to him and Zamo? And Boity?"

@Shanendc advised:

"Take a page out of his book and stop humiliating yourself with that kid."

@DembloskieJoel posed the question:

"Is your girlfriend worthy of you?"

Nota Baloyi weighed in on Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida’s Seychelles pictures. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

While he reacted to Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo Musida, Nota Baloyi's own romance has been the subject of social media mockery,

Briefly News reported that Slik Talk reacted to a viral clip allegedly showing Nota Baloyi's girlfriend in bed with another man.

Nota Baloyi appeared unbothered by the backlash and used the moment to promote his girlfriend's YouTube channel.

Source: Briefly News