Somizi Mhlongo, South Africa's most celebrated pageant choreographer, threw his support behind Miss Universe South Africa 2026 Bajabulise Thela on Instagram

Thela, a 23-year-old flight attendant and philanthropist from Mpumalanga, is representing the country at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico

The grand finale is set for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan

Somizi Backs Bajabulise Thela for Miss Universe 2026 Ahead of Puerto Rico Grand Finale

Source: Instagram

South Africa's pageant world is buzzing after media personality Somizi Mhlongo threw his full weight behind Miss Universe South Africa 2026, Bajabulise Thela, with an enthusiastic Instagram post that has fans fired up ahead of the big night.

Somizi, who carries over 15 years of experience as one of South Africa's premier pageant choreographers, shared a graphic of Thela on 16 November 2026, writing: "ZAZAZAZAZAZAZAZA let's support our girl @bajabulisethela for Miss Universe." The post, which racked up over 10,800 likes, also highlighted that Thela had already claimed the Fan Favourite Award 2026 at Pageantria, adding momentum to her campaign.

Bajabulise Thela's road to Puerto Rico

Thela, 23, is a flight attendant, model, and dedicated philanthropist originally from Mpumalanga. She secured the Miss Universe South Africa 2026 crown in July 2026 at the African Beauty International pageant, held at Menlyn, Pretoria. Now she is flying the South African flag at the 75th Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the grand finale scheduled for Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

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Thela herself responded warmly to Somizi's post, writing: "Thank you sooo much!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

SA gets behind their queen

The comment section quickly lit up with fans and supporters rallying around Thela. Here is what some of them had to say:

@mervmarv_official:

"Thank you, Lala 💗"

@rubi_b_diamond:

"She is such a powerhouse, and I love how she's raising the bar once 👏👏👏👏 this is what we need Queen!!!!!!!! Go, South Africa 🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥"

@khanyile_wethu:

"We are definitely supporting her ❤️"

@africanbeautyinternational:

"Thank you for supporting our queen!!!"

@ofentses:

"I am so happy for her. She is carrying herself like a Queen in Puerto Rico, and she is representing South Africa well!! They better do right by this Queen."

With Somizi's stamp of approval and a groundswell of public support growing by the hour, all eyes will be on Bajabulise Thela when she takes the stage in Puerto Rico on 24 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News