Nota Baloyi posted his official rate card on X, revealing his speaker fee and panel participation charges

The music commentator publicly tagged rapper L-Tido in the post, demanding payment

Netizens had mixed reactions to the rate card, with some poking fun at the figures

Nota Baloyi took his dispute with L-Tido further by sharing his rate card and demanding payment for his services. Image: Nota, L-Tido

Source: Facebook

Nota Baloyi is not shy about his worth. The outspoken music commentator took to X on 17 November 2026 to share his official rate card, calling out rapper L-Tido in the same breath and demanding payment. Posting under his handle @lavidaNOTA, Nota wrote:

"Full charge… @L_Tido, send me my money. Richie lisp!"

The public feud between South African music executive Nota Baloyi and rapper and podcaster L-Tido reportedly began after a social media video involving Nota’s girlfriend. What started as an online disagreement soon escalated into a series of heated podcast confrontations, with both men exchanging accusations and taking jabs at each other publicly.

What Nota Baloyi charges per appearance

The rate card, issued through KS Musique Agency, lists Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi's fees across several categories. A speaker booking will set you back R45,000, while panel participation comes in at R35,000. Podcast appearances are available on a quote-on-request basis. Travel and accommodation costs are excluded from all fees and billed separately, while media and content usage rights are listed as negotiable. Interested parties can reach KS Musique Agency directly at +27 78 3061788.

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Netizens react to the rate card

X users were quick to weigh in, and the responses ranged from brutal to baffling. Here is what some had to say:

@MalumStilo90338:

"Apply for R350, bro. I hate seeing you begging for money. 😭😭😭"

@L2268994:

"Is that you? It looks more AI."

@sa52533:

"Go to Shimza; he's the one who took all your money and left you with a chest deep freezer. 🚩😬😬😬"

Nota fired back at Nota amid their beef

L-Tido dropped a full podcast episode dedicated to clapping back at Nota Baloyi, raising some serious personal allegations.

The rapper claimed Nota called the police over a romantic situation and allegedly borrowed money from people on his team.

Source: Briefly News