Musician Anele Zondo Joins 'Nyala O' After Breakout Role on 'The River'
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
- Fan-favourite media personality and entertainer Anele Zondo has landed a role in Mzansi Magic's popular dramedy Nyala O
- Photos of Zondo on the set of the TV show were recently shared on social media
- South Africans took to social media to congratulate the actress and musician
Actress and rapper Anele Zondo recently returned to television after securing a role in Mzansi Magic's dramedy series Nyala O.
Zondo, who previously made headlines when she kissed podcaster and musician Ltido, previously starred on 1 Magic's The River as Andile's baby mama.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The actress and musician stars opposite former Scandal! actress and podcaster Mapaseka Koetle.
Social media user Goetsimang shared photos of the actress and musician on her X account on the set of the Mzansi Magic TV show.
"I even forgot Anele Zondo can act; our babe is back on our screens," she said.
South Africans react to Nyala O's storyline
@OriginsPics_SA reacted:
"What Rhami didn't know wasn't going to hurt him... Or was it?"
@mrs_milli00n said:
"I need Kea to leave Rhami; she deserves better."
@KhanyaMzendana wrote:
"Pretty is gonna fall pregnant again."
@dinnydeethulo responded:
"Ohh Rhami, but I want him to hurt Kea until she chooses herself."
@xoliiieyyy_ replied:
"Am I only watching Nyala O now and W*F? Mind you, I’m only on episode 1."
@NabelaBilankulu reacted:
"The side chick o latella (following) the wife? Haike."
@Nondzaba90 wrote:
"What is Pretty doing there? She mustn’t pi*s me off."
@felifeliMT replied:
"What is Lerato planting in Mapule’s head?"
@AphiweeeN said:
"Nyala O never fails to make me laugh; I enjoy it so much."
Anele Zondo finally addresses her baby daddy drama
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper Anele Zondo addressed the ongoing speculation about her baby daddy in a candid on-camera interview.
The South African star confirmed that none of the names people have been throwing around are correct.
The actress and musician insisted that only she and the man in question know his identity, leaving Mzansi with more questions than answers.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za