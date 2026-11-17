Fan-favourite media personality and entertainer Anele Zondo has landed a role in Mzansi Magic's popular dramedy Nyala O

Photos of Zondo on the set of the TV show were recently shared on social media

South Africans took to social media to congratulate the actress and musician

Musician and actress Anele Zondo joins 'Nyala O' after 'The River'. Image: AneleZondo

Source: Instagram

Actress and rapper Anele Zondo recently returned to television after securing a role in Mzansi Magic's dramedy series Nyala O.

Zondo, who previously made headlines when she kissed podcaster and musician Ltido, previously starred on 1 Magic's The River as Andile's baby mama.

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The actress and musician stars opposite former Scandal! actress and podcaster Mapaseka Koetle.

Social media user Goetsimang shared photos of the actress and musician on her X account on the set of the Mzansi Magic TV show.

"I even forgot Anele Zondo can act; our babe is back on our screens," she said.

South Africans react to Nyala O's storyline

@OriginsPics_SA reacted:

"What Rhami didn't know wasn't going to hurt him... Or was it?"

@mrs_milli00n said:

"I need Kea to leave Rhami; she deserves better."

@KhanyaMzendana wrote:

"Pretty is gonna fall pregnant again."

@dinnydeethulo responded:

"Ohh Rhami, but I want him to hurt Kea until she chooses herself."

@xoliiieyyy_ replied:

"Am I only watching Nyala O now and W*F? Mind you, I’m only on episode 1."

@NabelaBilankulu reacted:

"The side chick o latella (following) the wife? Haike."

@Nondzaba90 wrote:

"What is Pretty doing there? She mustn’t pi*s me off."

@felifeliMT replied:

"What is Lerato planting in Mapule’s head?"

@AphiweeeN said:

"Nyala O never fails to make me laugh; I enjoy it so much."

Actress Anele Zondo secures a role on 'Nyala O' after leaving 'The River'. iMAGES: AneleZondo

Source: Instagram

Anele Zondo finally addresses her baby daddy drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that rapper Anele Zondo addressed the ongoing speculation about her baby daddy in a candid on-camera interview.

The South African star confirmed that none of the names people have been throwing around are correct.

The actress and musician insisted that only she and the man in question know his identity, leaving Mzansi with more questions than answers.

Source: Briefly News