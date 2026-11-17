Gareth Cliff pushed back on X against people labelling him right-wing or conservative

The media personality pointed to his famous 2010 letter to the president as proof his views predate current trends

Cliff took aim at those he called "spineless weasels" who only began criticising the ANC once it became popular

Gareth Cliff pushed back against claims that he is right-wing, pointing critics to a letter he wrote to the president in 2010. Image: Gareth Cliff

Source: Facebook

Gareth Cliff has had enough of being slapped with political labels. The South African media personality fired back at critics on X, insisting his views are nothing new and that he was speaking out long before it was safe to do so.

In a post shared on 17 November 2026, Cliff directed people to his now-legendary open letter to then-President Jacob Zuma, written in 2010 and published in the Mail and Guardian. He made it clear that his political stance has not shifted, and that those now tagging him as conservative or right-wing are confusing consistency with a sudden conversion.

Cliff Takes aim at social media "trend-hoppers"

"My political views haven't changed since 2010, and even before," Cliff wrote. "Read the infamous 'letter to the president' I wrote back then. I wrote it before it became fashionable to criticise the ANC, before all the spineless weasels who post 'brave' things on social media do now."

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He went further, drawing a sharp contrast between those who speak up early and those who wait for the crowd to move first. "It's better to be right, and unfashionably early than craven, hopping on a trend once everyone else is already there," he added.

The clap-back wrapped up with a direct message to anyone still reaching for the "right-wing" tag:

"And don't say I'm suddenly a conservative, or right-wing or reactionary just because I was saying things while you were hiding behind whatever was popular at the time."

See post here:

Roman Cabanac weighs in

The post drew a response from broadcaster Roman Cabanac, who took a different position on the question of political evolution. @RomanCabanac wrote, suggesting that shifting one's views is not necessarily something to be ashamed of.

"Mine have violently and dramatically changed (for the better)."

An X user going by @HermByteabit also joined the conversation, digging up the original 2010 piece from the web archive. They wrote, sharing the archived link:

"Hey Gareth. I had to go to the Wayback Machine to go back to this epic rant published in M&G 2010. I read it now and see how speaking out at the time was career death. Read and laugh, its hilarious/or weep, its painful."

Cliff's letter, written over a decade and a half ago, was widely discussed at the time for its unflinching criticism of government failures. The fact that it is still being circulated and debated in 2026 suggests it struck a nerve that has not quite healed.

Gareth Cliff congratulated Herman Mashaba

Gareth Cliff took to X to praise ActionSA's performance in the 5 November 2026 elections.

ActionSA recorded particularly strong results in early Gauteng township counts, sparking widespread reaction online.

Source: Briefly News