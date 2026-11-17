Broadcaster Gareth Cliff weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's public plea to Elon Musk during a Silicon Valley working visit

Ramaphosa pointed to apartheid-era education inequality, noting the state spent 12 times more on white students than black students

South Africans are divided over whether Ramaphosa's appeal to Musk is a legitimate investment call or something else entirely

Gareth Cliff weighed in on Ramaphosa's appeal to Elon Musk. Image: grcliff/Instagram, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Kimberly White/Getty Images for Semafor

Source: UGC

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff had the internet in stitches on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's public appeal to Elon Musk with just four words:

"Why you never give me?"

The quip was a direct reaction to remarks Ramaphosa made during a working visit to Silicon Valley, California, where he sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl at a Semafor event. Speaking under the banner of "The New World Order," Ramaphosa argued that Musk's rise owes much to the South African education system he benefited from as a child, albeit one that was deeply unequal.

See Gareth Cliff's response below:

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Ramaphosa's plea to Elon Musk

The president highlighted a striking statistic from the apartheid era, pointing out that the government of the time spent 12 times more on the education of a white child than on that of a black child. He said this directly shaped Musk's opportunities and early tech curiosity.

"I would say to Elon, what you've become today is by dint of your own origins where you were initially educated. When he started dabbling with these game machines, it was because of the knowledge and the education that was made available to him," Ramaphosa said.

He went further, calling on Musk to acknowledge that debt to his homeland.

"He should be one of those who should say 'I would like to contribute to the development of South Africa,'" the president added.

The appeal comes amid ongoing friction over Starlink's entry into the South African market, with disputes around local ownership rules and Black Economic Empowerment requirements forming a central sticking point in negotiations.

Mzansi reacts to Gareth Cliff's jibe

Cliff's one-liner drew plenty of responses, and the broader debate quickly spilled into the replies. Opinions were sharply split:

@TheKiffness wrote:

"Unfortunately, @CyrilRamaphosa is a glorified beggar cosplaying as a president. Doesn't matter how much money or power someone has - if they have a beggar mindset, they will always be a beggar."

@IrishBlonde0 noted:

"Let's not forget how Cyril went to university in 1972 during Apartheid. Now known as the University of Limpopo."

@Fouch79 pushed back on the framing:

"Elon's parents paid for his education. The fact that schools were built and not broken down was part of proper governance, not apartheid."

@AirOrdnance brought up the Starlink dispute:

"Didn't @elonmusk and @Starlink offer to put Starlink in 1000s of rural schools, but the ANC wanted 30% of Starlink?"

@Jacob78799727 defended Ramaphosa's intent:

"Come on Gareth, the president is talking about investments in South Africa, not some freebies."

@whoistherealmcc took a different view:

"Typical of white people wanting black people to forget about the injustices of the past, but yet want the same privilege they experienced during apartheid to continue. Elon must follow the rules, simple. Countless other organisations follow it."

Gareth Cliff addressed Ramaphosa's plea to Elon Musk. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Gareth Cliff claps back at critics calling him "right-wing"

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff pushed back on X against people labelling him right-wing or conservative.

The media personality pointed to his famous 2010 letter to the president as proof that his views predate current trends.

Source: Briefly News