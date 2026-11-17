Makhadzi dropped a new track less than two weeks after her emotional Botswana court appearance

The Limpopo-born singer reportedly filmed a music video to go with the song inspired by her ordeal

Radio personality Anele Mgudlwa reacted to the news on X, sparking a wave of responses from fans

Anele Mgudlwa stanned Makhadzi for turning her Botswana arrest into a new song. Image: zintathu, makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is not one to wallow. Less than a fortnight after breaking down in tears during a court appearance in Botswana, the Limpopo-born star reportedly channelled the chaos into a brand-new track, complete with a music video, and the clip has set X alight.

Radio personality Anele Mgudlwa weighed in on the swift turnaround on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, sharing a post from @DonaldMakhasane that read: "Makhadzi went to prison in Botswana for just two days, and oh, she already has a prison song 🥺😂😂". Mgudlwa's reaction was brief but pointed: "I stan a queen who knows when to bank 😎".

Makhadzi's Botswana ordeal

The drama stems from an incident in which Makhadzi alleged that a Botswana promoter confiscated her belongings and forcibly prevented her from leaving the country, saying she was held hostage. The situation escalated into a court appearance that left her visibly distressed.

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After making it back to South Africa, her first order of business was apparently to put the experience to music. In the song, she delivers the line "Arrest me but bring proof", which fans immediately read as a direct response to everything that unfolded across the border.

Check the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the speedy release

The post and Mgudlwa's endorsement drew a flood of reactions on X. Here is what people had to say:

@DonaldMakhasane:

"Makhadzi went to prison in Botswana for just two days, and oh, she already has a prison song 🥺😂😂"

@ThandoMfundisi:

"Ja no, look! I Stan!"

@NompumzoN31541:

"Why usithi Ahh mongezi kutatazala🤣🤣🤣"

@Lindile_M25:

"A real artist 😌"

@PortiaN3425:

"Always on the money"

@Omphemetse_Ser:

"She gets it!"

@andiswamakanda:

"😂😂😂😂 love it"

@FabAluwani:

"A venda queen Anele."

@msmonakhisi:

"Lol we knew it was coming. She is good at capitalising every situation. She is very creative 👌😂😂"

The consensus across the platform was clear: fans were not surprised. For many, flipping personal hardship into art is precisely what separates Makhadzi from the pack, and Mgudlwa summed up that sentiment in a single sentence.

Makhadzi asks fans for support

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi appealed to her fans to purchase tickets for her one-woman show set for 24 December 2026 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Limpopo-born superstar revealed she booked a rare international act for the big night.

Source: Briefly News