Nota Baloyi appeared on the Music Pulse podcast and made bold claims about rapper L-Tido's current partner, Anele Zondo

Nota alleged that Anele previously dated fellow rapper Zingah, claiming he has video evidence to back up his claims

The clip went viral on X, with the caption 'Ziyakhala ke manje!' sending the hip-hop community into a frenzy

Nota Baloyi stirred controversy after making bold claims about Anele Zondo, L-Tido and Zingah during a Music Pulse appearance. Image: Nota, L-Tido

Source: Facebook

South African music commentator Nota Baloyi has set the local hip-hop community on fire after making explosive allegations about Anele Zondo, the current partner of rapper L-Tido, on a podcast appearance. The clip has since spread rapidly across social media, leaving fans stunned and demanding answers.

The segment aired on Music Pulse, an indoor studio podcast filmed against a neon-lit backdrop with music-themed décor. Seated alongside two other hosts in gaming-style chairs, Nota was animated and unapologetic as he claimed that Anele Zondo once had a romantic relationship with rapper Zingah. As evidence, he alleged that Zingah used to drive Anele's car, with the number plate reading "Ney the Bay, GP."

Nota claims he has the receipts

Things escalated quickly when Nota boldly stated that he possesses video evidence of the alleged relationship. When pressed by the hosts about what exactly the footage showed, he replied:

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"I've got the videos, bro. I've got the facts. I've got the proof. I've got the evidence."

One of the hosts pushed him to clarify the nature of the videos, asking whether they showed Anele "in bed with them directly or just videos of her being in a section." Nota's response left little to the imagination:

"Don't worry. Both."

However, he quickly pulled back when the subject of revenge p*rn came up. After one of the hosts reminded him that sharing such content is a criminal offence in South Africa, Nota said he would not release the footage publicly. He did, however, threaten to send it directly to the subject's home address, adding a jab about an upcoming reality show on Mzansi Magic or a similar channel.

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Mzansi shared their opinions

The clip was shared on X by @Mashesha_RSA, who wrote:

"Nota says L-tido's current partner Anele Zondo used to date Zingah, and Nota has all the evidence of that, including videotapes. 😳 Ziyakhala ke manje! 🔥🔥🔥"

@sfofanemanka was blunt in their reaction, writing simply:

"Stupid boy."

Nota made explosive allegations against L-Tido

L-Tido dropped a full podcast episode dedicated to clapping back at Nota Baloyi, raising some serious personal allegations.

The rapper claimed Nota called the police over a romantic situation and allegedly borrowed money from people on his team.

Source: Briefly News