Nandi Madida announced that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma will be the final in-studio guest on The Motherhood Network

The booking came after followers and subscribers sent in numerous requests to have the March and March leader on the podcast

Madida invited mothers to submit their questions ahead of the sit-down, and the comment section quickly filled up with what fans want to know

Nandi Madida announced Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma as the next guest on 'The Motherhood Network.' Images: nandi_madida/ Instagram, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nandi Madida is ending 2026 on a high note, booking one of her most-requested guests yet for her podcast, The Motherhood Network. The singer-turned-broadcaster will sit down with March and March leader and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma for an in-studio conversation that promises to show a very different side of the outspoken public figure.

The podcast made the official announcement on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, crediting listeners for making it happen. "You asked, and we listened!" the platform wrote, confirming that Ngobese-Zuma will close out the show's 2026 season as its final in-studio guest.

After the reveal, Madida opened up the floor to her community, asking them to help shape the conversation.

"Mothers, what would you like to ask Jacinta? Drop your questions in the comments below, and we'll choose a few to ask her during the interview," she wrote, drawing an enthusiastic response from followers.

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A rarely seen side of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Ngobese-Zuma is widely known for her assertive stance on illegal immigration and her role in galvanising the grassroots March and March movement, which has made her one of the more polarising figures in South African public life. Before her rise in activism, she built her profile in radio.

Away from the political spotlight, though, she is a wife and mother of two. The Motherhood Network, which is celebrated for offering glimpses into the parenting lives of women in the public eye, is expected to give audiences a personal look at how she navigates motherhood alongside her high-profile public role.

'The Motherhood Network' is set to give viewers a closer look at how Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma navigates motherhood and her high-profile public life. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

An official premiere date for the episode had not been announced at the time of writing.

The comment section lit up after the announcement, with many expressing excitement while others got straight to business with their questions.

nqobile_kheswa25 was curious:

"Question to ask: Would she be open to opening her own political party?"

yohwhatsfordinner asked:

"If you were given the authority to reform South Africa's immigration system tomorrow, what are the first five changes you would implement, and how would you measure their success?"

nhlanhla_harrison suggested:

"Ask her the financial earnings she has amassed since the saga."

thabbah said:

"Ask her if the movement has any political influence, or if it really is a movement for the people, by the people."

See the official announcement below.

Mrs Mops opens up about her parenting style

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mpumi "Mrs Mops" Mophatlane's interview about the kind of parent she is.

The former reality TV star opened up about her approach to gentle parenting and the benefits she and her children get from this parenting style.

Source: Briefly News