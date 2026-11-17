The Miss South Africa organisation responded to public outrage over the crown presented to 2026 winner Tiyani Makamu

Fans compared the crown to Burger King and accused the organisation of failing their new queen

The organisation has now invited the public to participate in designing a new crown for Tiyani

Miss SA Organisation has invited Mzansi to design Tiyani Makamu's crown. Image: tiyanimakamu

Source: Instagram

The Miss South Africa organisation found itself in hot water after the 2026 finale, and it has now taken a bold step to try and win back public trust — by inviting Mzansi to help design a brand-new crown for winner Tiyani Makamu.

The backlash erupted after Tiyani was crowned on the night, with fans unimpressed by the crown placed on her head. Social media lit up with comparisons to Burger King, and many felt the organisation had let their new queen down at the most important moment of the event. The outrage was swift and widespread, with the Miss SA Instagram page drawing thousands of comments.

Miss SA Organisation responds to crown controversy

On 15 November 2026, the official Miss South Africa Instagram page addressed the criticism head-on, announcing plans for a new crown and extending an invitation to the public to be part of its design. The move was framed as a show of respect for Tiyani and her reign.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

However, not everyone was convinced by the gesture.

@lethabolejoy was not buying it:

"Now they're trying to spin the narrative! 😭😭😭 Nah fam, we're not buying it! Had we not publicly expressed our disappointment, would we even be hearing this explanation?"

@nomcebozwide also vented:

"We honestly didn't enjoy Miss SA this year at all. Even the sound quality was terrible! 😩😭 For the next Miss SA, please consider @phumlani0 for your production. We need a production that does the event justice! 😂👏🏽"

@bonolo_hope raised a pointed question:

"How about postponing the show until you have the crown? The crowning ceremony is just as important as presenting the crown to the winner. It is a significant part of the entire experience and deserves the same level of respect and attention. What you did to that beautiful lady was simply wrong and, quite frankly, unfair to her. She deserved better."

@missuniverseza, however, focused on what Tiyani is owed going forward:

"Tiyani deserves so much and so much better, if you all truly stand by her and the experience of her reign. The team will commit itself to doing its best, a new crown worthy of a Miss South Africa and a Prescon Presentation x Official crowning (to be handled by Qhawe exclusively, no cape, no that ridiculous stuff). Also, she is loved by her people, so make it a worthwhile year for her; let her see South Africa and let her experience all of her people from every corner. She is owed that much 🇿🇦🤍👑"

Source: Briefly News