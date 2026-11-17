An insider revealed that Tyla's label invested $2 million into a pop album that was ultimately scrapped before release

Grammy winner Tyla worked with Tricky Stewart, the producer behind Beyoncé and Rihanna hits, on the shelved project

The insider claimed to have been in the studio when those songs were being recorded, saying many amazing tracks were shelved

Tyla reportedly had a multimillion-dollar budget for a pop album that never made it to release. Image: Michael Buckner/Penske Media, Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Long before Tyla became Mzansi's biggest musical export, there was apparently a lavishly funded pop album that never made it to the public. An industry insider has revealed that the South African singer had a staggering $2 million budget for a project helmed by hitmaker Tricky Stewart, only for the whole thing to be shelved.

The claim surfaced in a candid, interview-style video shared on X by fan account @zacisontime. The clip, filmed in what appears to be a studio or hotel room setting, features an insider discussing how much investment went into building Tyla into the artist she is today.

The scrapped pop album

According to the insider, Tyla was signed to ACA management under Universal in South Africa, and the label poured roughly $2 million into developing her career. Before her breakthrough with producer Sammy Social, she had already been working with Tricky Stewart, the American hitmaker who co-wrote her smash hit Water and has worked extensively with Beyoncé and Rihanna.

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"They did a whole album, and then they scrapped off that album."

The pivot came when the team decided to steer Tyla towards a more Afro-sounding direction, which is what ultimately connected with audiences worldwide. The insider attributed some of the creative mismatch to cultural differences, noting that producer Chiki is Black American, suggesting there were elements that weren't quite clicking. Despite this, they insisted the music itself was of high quality.

"A lot of amazing Tyla songs were shelved. I was in the studio when those songs were being made."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the revelation

The post quickly captured the attention of Tyla's fanbase, known as the Tygers, who were left equal parts gutted and curious about what could have been.

@allurectrl wrote:

"She's really being sabotaged. Mr Nonchalant being the lead single would've saved this whole era too."

@Tyger001_ took a more optimistic view:

"Better albums await her; 2027 will be Tyla's best year."

@Thronne286829 simply said:

"Yoh, wish she could release the pop album. 😩"

Old video of Tyla resurfaced

An old video of Tyla dancing with kids in her community back in 2020 resurfaced online and got people talking.

The clip showed the Grammy-winning singer looking like any regular person before her rise to global fame.

Source: Briefly News