A-Reece took to X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to react to the official James Bond casting announcement

The South African rapper jokingly claimed he had crushed his audition and even bought his own tuxedo for the role

Robert Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on Monday, 16 November 2026, with early favourite Josh O'Connor having passed on the role

A-Reece weighed in with a hilarious take after Robert Pattinson was cast as James Bond. Image: theboydoingthings/Instagram, Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Source: UGC

South African rapper A-Reece had the internet in stitches on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, after joking that he had been robbed of the James Bond role. In a post on X, he claimed to have personally auditioned for the iconic spy character, only to lose out to Robert Pattinson, leaving fans absolutely tickled.

His reaction came after the official James Bond account (@007) confirmed on Monday, 16 November, that Pattinson would be stepping into the role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson landed the coveted part after learning of the casting on Sunday morning.

A-Reece jokes he lost James Bond role

Never one to miss a moment, A-Reece wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"& this is why I hate Hollywood, bro. I crushed the audition, bought my own tuxedo, was gonna be the first ever black Bond who wears straight caps, and they still gave it to the vampire. shxt ain't right."

The post drew wild laughter from his fanbase, with many appreciating his comedic timing. His claim of being a "black Bond who wears straight caps" painted a vivid picture of what his version of the spy might have looked like.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, the real story behind Pattinson's casting involves an unexpected twist. Puck News journalist Matthew Belloni revealed on his podcast The Town that early frontrunner Josh O'Connor had reservations about auditioning altogether, unsure whether he wanted to pursue that level of commercial work. His hesitation ultimately cleared the path for Pattinson to land the role.

Fans react to A-Reece's joke

The post spread quickly, with fans flooding the replies:

@lijasamson referenced one of his songs off his 2023 album P2: THE BIG HEARTED BAD GUY:

"Pitori Bond😂....Nuh, you're still Ving Rhames."

@endala_nsizwa kept it short and sweet:

"The name is Reece…A-Reece."

@hiimmm25 backed the rapper up:

"They're just not used to A-listers. No wonder it starts with H!"

@acidburn127 expressed pure joy:

"Lmao yesterday you commented on a video reaction on YouTube; today it's this? Aaah my GOAT I'm loving this!!!😂😂😂"

@princeofpitorii sided with A-Reece:

"The system is rigged, man."

A-Reece weighed in on Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond. Image: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

A-Reece and Rickelle welcome baby boy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that A-Reece and his partner Rickelle announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media.

Rickelle shared delivery room photos after keeping her pregnancy private, and the comment section instantly erupted.

Source: Briefly News