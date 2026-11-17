A side-by-side photo comparing Peter Reckell at 42 in 1998 and 71 in 2026 left South Africans completely stunned

Reckell played Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives for decades, drawing nearly 2 million South African viewers at the show's peak on SABC3

South Africans flooded the comments after the Facebook page Ziyakhala shared the throwback comparison on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

Peter Reckell: Bo Brady From Days of Our Lives Looks Unreal at 71 in 2026. Image: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

For millions of South Africans who grew up glued to SABC1 and later SABC3 on weekday afternoons, Bo Brady was more than just a soap opera character. A Facebook page called Ziyakhala has reignited that nostalgia by sharing a side-by-side photo of the man behind the role, American actor Peter Paul Reckell, comparing how he looked at 42 in 1998 to his appearance at 71 in 2026 — and the internet simply could not handle it.

Reckell first joined Days of Our Lives in 1983 at the age of 27, bringing to life the long-haired, motorcycle-riding rebel who captured hearts across the globe. His romance with Hope Williams, played by Kristian Alfonso, became the show's centrepiece, with the iconic 1984 scene where Bo crashed Hope's wedding to Larry Welch and rode off with her on his motorbike, going down as one of daytime television's most memorable moments. Reckell earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work in 2009.

The show and South Africa's love affair

In South Africa, Days of Our Lives was a cultural institution. At its peak in 2005 and early 2006, the show attracted close to 2 million local viewers. When SABC3 axed it in 2016, the backlash from fans was immediate and fierce, a testament to just how deeply the show had embedded itself into South African daily life.

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The Ziyakhala post, shared on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, described Reckell as "THE MAN SOUTH AFRICANS KNEW AS BO BRADY" and reminded followers of his decades-long contribution to the role that shaped so many childhoods.

Mzansi Reacts to Bo Brady's Ageless Look

The comparison photo sent peeps into a frenzy, with many refusing to believe the man in the right frame was actually 71. Here is what some had to say:

Thalenta JMa wrote: "In his 70s he looks like he is in his 40s. in his 40s he looks like he is in his 70s. What is going on"

Mirriam Moloedi said: "WOW 😳 he looks more handsome at 71 than when he was 42 yoh"

Desmond Dipholo commented: "That man can't be 71"

Nkululeko Nyembe added: "71 can never look this fine...wow"

Malebogo Bosman Gaborokwe kept it short and sweet: "Ageing like fine wine"

Catherine Grobbelaar agreed: "Bo ages like a fine red wine 🍷"

Pretty Khumalo weighed in: "He looks handsome at his 70s"

One comment did raise a few eyebrows. Mbali Jacobs wrote: "I think he played Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful" — though Reckell is exclusively associated with Days of Our Lives and has no connection to that role.

For a generation of South Africans, Peter Paul Reckell remains the man on the motorcycle, the face of Bo Brady, and apparently, the blueprint for ageing gracefully.

Original Bo Brady dies

In a previous report from Briefly News, Days of Our Lives actor Robert Kelker-Kelly, beloved for playing Bo Brady, has died at 62.

He passed at his Missouri home, prompting heartfelt tributes from fans online.

Source: Briefly News