Talented South African actress Ama Qamata has landed a role in an international play opposite Pamela Nomvete

Qamata is famously known for her characters in Gomora and Blood & Water

The model and thespian recently opened up about landing her first role on stage in a video interview

Ama Qamata scores a role in a London play alongside Pamela Nomvete. Image: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata has landed a role opposite former Generations legend Pamela Nomvete in a London play inspired by the 1964 Zambian Space Programme.

This comes after the former Gomora star's recent role in an African animated film opposite Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy.

Qamata also impressed South Africans this year when she rubbed shoulders with international stars at the Paris Fashion Week.

The Royal Courthouse Theatre confirmed the actress's new role on its Instagram account.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"It's my first time on stage, at the Royal Court," says an excited Qamata in the video.

Qamata shines on stage

According to Bona, Qamata recently showed off her talents on the UK theatre stage this past weekend at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs, where she starred in a play inspired by the Zambian Space Programme. She acts opposite legendary actress Pamela Nomvete, best known for her villain role as Ntsiki in SABC1's soapie Generations. The former Gomora and Blood & Water actress will portray the character of Matha and also star alongside actors Lucian Msamati and Ivanno Jeremiah.

The play is set in 1964 in Zambia as the world’s great powers set their sights on the moon; a schoolteacher gathers a group of misfit dreamers and trains them for lift-off.

According to media reports, the play is co-directed by popular playwright Ryan Calais Cameron and Monique Touko. Qamata reportedly studied Theatre and Performance at the University of Cape Town and dropped out to focus on an on-screen career.

Ama Qamata to act alongside Pamela Nomvete in London play. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Generations actress Pamela Nomvete gives an update on her passport renewal application to SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that well-known Generations star Pamela Nomvete opened up about her struggle to return to South Africa.

The former Lockdown actress recently gave an update on her passport application in an Instagram post.

South Africans and industry colleagues of the former Generations actress offered her support on social media.

Source: Briefly News