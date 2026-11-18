Pretoria-based artists Focalistic and Pabi Cooper are reportedly no longer friends on social media

This comes after Focalistic's recent live stream about Cooper and his former flame, DBN Gogo

South Africans previously commented on their relationship on social media

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic unfollow each other on Instagram. Image: PabiCooper

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano stars Pabi Cooper and Focalistic have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media following the latter's recent live stream.

Focalistic, who previously dated DBN Gogo, recently stunned South Africans when he mentioned his ex-girlfriend in an Instagram Live.

Believe Mag alleged on its Instagram account that the stars may have unfollowed each other.

"Will they fix things??👀💔 Should they stay apart??🥺😔 #focalistic & #pabicooper seem to have unfollowed each other on Instagram! Is this valid based on the situation that transpired socially?!🤷🏽‍♂️," asked the publication.

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South Africans on their relationship

@Mlu__N77 said:

"Focalistic hates Pabi Cooper ngeke. Why would he keep mentioning his ex girlfriend DBN Gogo on Live?"

@luvzazaa wrote:

"I literally thought about this today because they popped up on my timeline. DBN Gogo and Foca made more sense."

@Allen88Yuri responded:

"It was allegedly said that he dated Pabi while he was with DBN Gogo."

@l48968 replied:

"Especially when he commented on Zulu girls, no man that loves you would embarrass you like that in public, considering that they are both public figures, nah, it felt off, shame. Love and light to them though."

@LadyCharrr1 wrote:

"Do you ever look at couples and just think to yourself, 'nah, they don’t have chemistry'?"

@nomhlearies said:

"They literally talk the same way and their music is similar; the sound is just different."

@leeqliq reacted:

"Nah, stop lying. Maybe if you said Foca and Durban Gogo, but Pabi...aowa wena," (no ways).

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic are not friends on Instagam. Images: Focalistic and Pabi Cooper

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo's 2019 Post Resurfaces Following Focalistic Drama, Mzansi Reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that content creator DBN Gogo had social media buzzing when her former tweet about her ex-boyfriend Focalistic reappeared.

The popular DJ left tongues wagging recently when her former boyfriend, Focalistic, confirmed their relationship

Fans of the Amapiano stars commented on their previous relationship on social media.

Source: Briefly News