Bucie announced the release of her new single, Waliwa Yimbeko, her second since the singer announced her comeback

The Easy to Love hitmaker reunited with longtime producer Demor Sikhosana for the deeply personal Afro-house track

Bucie also confirmed a Durban leg of her one-woman show Faithful With Bucie at the Olive Convention Centre in December

Bucie is set to release her new single, ‘Waliwa Yimbeko.' Image: bucie_nkomo

Source: Instagram

South African house music powerhouse Bucie is gearing up for another major moment, announcing that her new single, Waliwa Yimbeko, will drop on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The release marks a creative reunion with longtime producer Demor Sikhosana, whose partnership with the singer helped shape a defining era of South African dance music.

Born Busisiwe Nqwiliso, Bucie has built her reputation on a voice that is both richly soulful and deeply emotive - qualities that sit at the heart of this new Afro-house offering. The track centres on themes of self-actualisation, healing, and personal growth, reflecting what appears to be a profoundly introspective chapter in her life.

Bucie on the message behind Waliwa Yimbeko

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the vocalist opened up about what inspired the record and what she hopes listeners take away from it.

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"I think we all experience moments where we have to find ourselves again, make peace with who we are, and recognise the power we hold within ourselves. I hope people can connect with the song in their own way and find something of themselves in it," she said.

Waliwa Yimbeko is Bucie's second single since her celebrated return to the music scene with Faithful, her 2024 comeback track.

Her re-emergence followed a period away from the spotlight, during which she navigated significant personal changes, including her high-profile divorce. The music she has released since her return channels resilience, emotional honesty, and a renewed artistic confidence.

Bucie is embracing a bold new chapter with her new single, ‘Waliwa Yimbeko,' ahead of her Durban one-woman show. Image: bucie_nkomo

Source: Instagram

Faithful with Bucie heads to Durban

Beyond the new single, fans in KwaZulu-Natal have good reason to get excited. Following a sold-out concert in Johannesburg in August, Bucie confirmed that the second instalment of her acclaimed one-woman production, Faithful With Bucie, is headed to Durban.

The live showcase is set for 16 December at the Olive Convention Centre, where audiences can expect a night filled with timeless classics as well as her latest releases.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma to appear on The Motherhood Network

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida's announcement, revealing that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma would be her next guest on The Motherhood Network.

Set to be the last guest of the year, followers were encouraged to send questions for the March and the March leader, and they didn't hold back.

Source: Briefly News