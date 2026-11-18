Talented artist and media personality Aubrey Qwana opened up about life after losing his son

Qwana previously made headlines when he took a break from the music industry due to mental illness

South Africans previously responded to his video interview about losing his son

Molo Hitmaker Aubrey Qwana Opens Up About Losing His Son and Taking a Break From Music. Image: @PaulMtirara

Source: Twitter

Award-winning musician Aubrey Qwana recently admitted that he struggled with mental ilness after losing his son and taking a break from music.

The Molo himaker previously made headlines when his son passed away in 2024.

Qwana shares in an interview with Daily Sun on Wednesday, 18 November 2026,​that he found strength in God, who helped him release his new EP titled Ntando Kumnini.

"I've been through a lot to an extent that my mental health was affected. I struggled with mental illness and had to take a break from music to heal," said the star.

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The Molo hitmaker also shares that his son passed away in 2024, but he doesn't want to focus on the matter because it's still sensitive.

Social media user ThisIsColbert previously shared a clip on his X account of the musician discussing his late son.

South Africans react to his interview

@MbusoDlamini01

Guy is speaking about the saddest time of his life and a whole adult is just laughing

@PhilGalada

Thank you, @lavidaNOTA for understanding the situation and acting accordingly while the man who is most senior here behaved like a 15 year old boy with zero emotional intelligence.

@sndlazi

Why would Ngizwe be laughing on a sensitive issue .

@cas_beth said:

"Once you lose a child with a partner it’s more likely that you’ll drift apart. Women have this inability to deal with pain and men we have inability to deal with guilt . But such is life."

@PhilGalada

I love that you guys just ignored him and continued the important conversation.

Musician Aubrey Qwana talks about life after losing his son. Image: AubreyQwana

Source: UGC

Stellenbosch mother dies in hospital shortly after son died in car crash

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that A Stellenbosch mother died in hospital just days after a crash on Helshoogte Pass claimed the life of her six-year-old son.

St Idas Primary School confirmed the mother's death and said staff were still processing the loss of the young boy when the news came.

Western Cape police opened a murder case as they investigate the circumstances of the fatal collision.

Source: Briefly News