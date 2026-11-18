Netflix South Africa removed both the male and female cast profiles from Instagram after fans reacted harshly to the Love Is Blind SA lineup

Critics took aim at the casting choices, with many questioning the occupations and appearance of the men selected for the show

Several X users threatened to boycott the show, with the backlash drawing comparisons to the Miss South Africa controversy

Netflix SA removed the 'Love Is Blind: Mzansi' cast profiles from its Instagram page after facing criticism over the show's participants. Image: Netflix

Source: Facebook

Netflix South Africa found itself in the middle of a social media storm after fans tore into the cast of the upcoming local edition of Love Is Blind. The streaming giant quietly deleted both the male and female cast profiles from its Instagram page following the fierce reaction online. Netflix South Africa had not publicly addressed the removal of the cast profiles or the backlash at the time this article was written.

Love Is Blind SA casting sparks outrage

The backlash came thick and fast once the cast was revealed, with South African viewers wasting no time in sharing their disappointment. Critics zeroed in on the men's occupations and looks, taking particular issue with what many described as underwhelming casting choices. Professions listed among the male cast reportedly included a struggling DJ, a fitness entrepreneur, a chicken feet spaza shop owner, and beauty-related workers, none of which sat well with a portion of the audience.

The situation escalated when fans noticed Netflix had scrubbed the cast profiles from Instagram, a move many interpreted as damage control. However, contrary to initial reports suggesting only the male profiles were removed, both the men's and women's profiles were deleted from the platform.

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Netizens compare backlash to Miss SA controversy

@mixedracedUncle](https://x.com/mixedracedUncle), who wrote:

"NETFLIX, excuse us, what is this, please? You’re literally repeating a Miss South Africa outcry. I'm not sure whether your casting directors were under the influence on the day of the castings or are you practising this non-monumental global 'inclusivity' narrative."

The account continued:

"Firstly, you deleted the male pictures on your Netflix Instagram page because people didn't hold back their opinions, yet the show is already filmed; 2ndly, you're casting men with a 3/10 face card, Uber driver's looking faces with extremely very below average jobs, struggling DJs, a chicken feet spaza owner, Fitness entrepreneurs, beauty, what what. We want good TV, but not faces no one wants to see on their screens, especially given how vocal South Africans are. You might as well call Alostro to join the show...You'll set us up for global embarrassment."

Other users added their voices to the pile-on. @MissGrace2026 kept it short and sharp: "I will not be watching. 🙂"

@DrZaphnathP raised a different concern altogether, writing:

"I saw 3 Nigerians there!!! 🤧 What???"

@Fiercebabe2 offered a different take on why the casting might look the way it does:

"Good-looking, hard-working men would not go for TV shows, especially not a love show, please. 🤭"

Fans were not happy with the cast of the new show

Netflix fans are not happy with the South African men who are taking part in the Love is Blind: South Africa TV show.

Fans of the reality TV show took to social media on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to demand a recast of the male cast.

Source: Briefly News