Love Is Blind South Africa unveiled its cast, and Thapelo, an IT analyst and model listed as 24, quickly caught attention

A screenshot of a DM conversation circulated on X, with someone claiming they went to high school with Thapelo and disputing his age

More than 10 sources allegedly confirmed that Thapelo misrepresented his age, raising questions about the show's vetting process

'Love Is Blind SA's Thapelo, 24, is accused of lying about his real age. Image: loveisblindsa

Source: Instagram

The Love Is Blind South Africa cast reveal had barely settled before one contestant found himself at the centre of an age controversy. Thapelo, introduced on Netflix as a 24-year-old IT analyst and model, is now facing allegations that he lied about his age after a claimed high school classmate went online to call him out.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, when a screenshot of an Instagram DM conversation began making the rounds on X. In the exchange, someone wrote to a gossip page: "He is defs not 24; we went to high school together." The page responded with a string of crying emojis and "This is so funny," and the screenshot quickly went viral.

X user @mixedraceUncle amplified the claims. Check out the post below:

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Thapelo's Netflix introduction

In his cast introduction on Netflix SA's official Instagram page, Thapelo, who is an IT analyst, model and entrepreneur, described himself confidently, saying: "I'm chiselled and good-looking, but I'm not looking for a model. I'm looking for a woman who's principled and steady of character." The quote, combined with the age allegations, did not go down well with South African viewers already unimpressed by the male cast members.

Netizens were quick to pile on, questioning both Thapelo's honesty and the show's casting process.

@_officialMoss wrote: "👀… Did he say good-looking?"

@she_JD14 questioned the selection criteria: "How do they select these people??😭"

@zilonde01 had a dramatic suggestion: "They must cancel the whole thing and start over."

@Streamhotbody added: "They should recast the entire men lineup."

@KayWaLeBhakaniy raised a practical concern: "Isn't some form of identification required for these kinda things?"

@Toshi48878017 was blunt: "He even looks 40."

@Zamie8909 reflected on the risk of lying: "Yoooh, I wonder why do they have to lie... knowing that they are South Africans who will know them and expose the truth."

Netflix SA and the Love Is Blind South Africa production team had not publicly addressed the age allegations at the time of writing.

Cast profiles deleted

In a previous report from Briefly News, Netflix South Africa deleted the 'Love Is Blind' cast profiles after viewers slammed the contestants, criticised casting choices and threatened to boycott the show.

Many fans claimed that the men were not good looking at all.

Source: Briefly News