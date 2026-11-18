Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on President Ramaphosa's appeal to Elon Musk to give back to South Africa

Ramaphosa told Musk that his South African education was behind his rise to become the world's richest man

South Africa had previously turned down SpaceX's R500 million offer to connect over 5,000 rural schools to Starlink

Steve Hofmeyr weighed in on Ramaphosa's appeal to Elon Musk. Image: Steve Hofmeyr/Facebook, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr has taken a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa over his public appeal to Elon Musk, pointing out what he sees as a glaring contradiction. Hofmeyr's post on X on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, was short but loaded with intent, directed squarely at the billionaire himself.

"Imagine begging for contributions from someone with a non-ANC education. Don't need a rocket scientist to see the irony," Hofmeyr wrote, tagging @elonmusk in the post.

See the post below:

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Ramaphosa's Elon Musk appeal

The dig comes after Ramaphosa, speaking to ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in a Semafor-arranged interview, urged Musk to remember where he came from. The president argued that South Africa's education system laid the groundwork for the tech mogul's extraordinary success, and that this created an obligation for Musk to give back to the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking from Silicon Valley in California, where he led a 300-person delegation focused on understanding the global artificial intelligence ecosystem. When asked directly about Starlink's prospects in South Africa, the president sidestepped a direct answer, reiterating that any company, including SpaceX, would need to comply with the country's equity ownership rules before it could operate.

Musk, for his part, did not take the appeal quietly. He fired back at South Africa, calling the country "super racist" against white and Asian people, framing the BEE laws and local equity requirements as discriminatory rather than corrective.

What sharpens the debate is the backdrop. South Africa reportedly declined SpaceX's offer to invest R500 million and provide more than 5,000 rural schools with fully funded Starlink kits and broadband services for as long as the company operates. Critics argue that rejecting the offer while later appealing to Musk's sense of loyalty is a difficult position to defend.

Netizens on X were quick to unpack the exchange:

@TheRealDukep6 said:

"The biggest joke is that today the education system is even worse than under Apartheid for everyone! The ANC can't even get the basics right!"

@jabbawonky fumed:

"No one is begging said individual, though? Literally. No one is begging that person… for anything. Not even Ukraine. All I see are tantrums and triangulations."

@KagisoSolomons asked:

"You guys move too quickly; what is a 'non-ANC' education now?"

@E89405270 said:

"The worst part is he takes his tears to a 1ST WORLD country, and they believe him #pettycash time."

@Whatalivewelive remarked:

"The real irony is him referring to a SA foundation in education where, after 30+ years, some schools still use pit toilets under ANC rule!"

Steve Hofmeyr reacted to Ramaphosa's plea to Elon Musk. Image: Win McNamee, Kimberly White

Source: Getty Images

Gareth Cliff reacts to Ramaphosa's Elon Musk plea

Steve Hofmeyr isn't the only prominent South African who weighed in on Ramaphosa asking Elon Musk to give back to South Africa.

Briefly News reported that Gareth Cliff weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's public plea to Elon Musk during a Silicon Valley working visit.

Ramaphosa pointed to apartheid-era education inequality, noting the state spent 12 times more on white students than black students.

Source: Briefly News